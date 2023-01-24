ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilia Malinin Wins First U.S. Men's Figure Skating Title, Brown 2nd

Ilia Malinin won his first national men’s title on Sunday, delivering a 177.38 free skate for a total score of 287.74 on the final day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Malinin landed three quadruple jumps and retained his 10-point lead over second-place finisher Jason Brown. Andrew Torgashev topped...
