Houston, TX

msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Boston 25 News WFXT

If DeMeco Ryans goes to Texans, Broncos' head coaching search looks even worse

Who would have thought that Nathaniel Hackett would land on his feet before the Denver Broncos did?. The Broncos fired Hackett, who was hired as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator this week, with two games left during his lone season as their head coach. That starting an important coaching search. It was the first big moment for new owner and CEO Greg Penner, whose ownership group bought the team last spring for $4.65 billion.
bvmsports.com

Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?

Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
The Spun

Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged

The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.  According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans.  Ryans is expected to ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Click2Houston.com

Texans coaching search dominates the conversation; Here’s my pick

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with your weekly Houston Texans Newsletter!. We are two weekends into the NFL playoffs and have these been fun games to watch or what? The divisional round was fantastic and saw the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles all punch their tickets to the Conference Championship games. The AFC and NFC showdowns are Sunday and the two survivors will advance to the Super Bowl out in Arizona in a couple of weeks.
