Who would have thought that Nathaniel Hackett would land on his feet before the Denver Broncos did?. The Broncos fired Hackett, who was hired as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator this week, with two games left during his lone season as their head coach. That starting an important coaching search. It was the first big moment for new owner and CEO Greg Penner, whose ownership group bought the team last spring for $4.65 billion.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO