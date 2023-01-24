Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires Team for West New York sees over 600 attendees, including HCDO support, at 1st event
Sires Team for West New York saw over 600 attendees, including a significant number of Hudson County Democratic Organization mainstays, at their first fundraiser at The Graycliff in Moonachie last night. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that Sires, a colleague in Washington D.C. for 16 years, is “indispensable” for...
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
roi-nj.com
3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance
The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate
West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson negotiates land sale in Newark
Paramount Acquisitions has purchased 0.42 of an acre of land in Newark, according to a Thursday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Located at 1042-1044 Broad St. and 14-16 Camp St., just one-half mile south of the Prudential Center, the asset is part of a designated Opportunity Zone and within the Lincoln Park Redevelopment Zone, which allows for mid- and high-rise mixed-use development. Adjacent to Newark Symphony Hall, which is planning a $50 million renovation for its upcoming 100-year anniversary in 2025, the neighborhood already has several new apartment buildings with more sites seeking approvals, as well.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne council passes 1st reading of $65M bond, 30-year PILOT, for 1888 Studios
The Bayonne City Council unanimously approved (5-0) the first reading of a $65 million bond and 30-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for 1888 Studios at last night’s special meeting. Joseph P. Baumann Jr., the chairman of high-powered law firm McManimon, Scotland & Baumann, has been tapped as...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
roi-nj.com
Gebroe-Hammer arranges $11.9M sale of 2 historic multifamily properties in East Orange
Gebroe-Hammer Associates on Thursday said Executive Managing Director and East Orange market specialist David Oropeza brokered the $11.9 million sale of 17 Summit Street Apartments and 60 North Arlington Avenue Apartments, two historic East Orange residential properties totaling a combined 94 units. In the transaction, Oropeza represented the seller, 17...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County
UNION COUNTY, NJ — Responding to an increase in the unhoused population, Union County officials approved an Elizabeth church as a warming center as more information is collected on those living without homes within county borders. There have been more than 55 “Code Blue'' nights in the county this season, Debbie-Ann Anderson, the county’s Director of Human Services, said at Thursday’s Union County Board of Commissioners meeting. The Code Blue program is active from November through March 31, directing counties to provide shelter or warming facilities when temperatures drop below the freezing point, 32 degrees. The social services department then places people...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
