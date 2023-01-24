ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

roi-nj.com

3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance

The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez running for commissioner on Roque’s slate

West New York Police Officer Elvis Alvarez, 49, will be running for commissioner on former Mayor Felix Roque’s slate, their campaign announced this morning. “My mission and priority as the upcoming commissioner/mayor is to work ‘hand in hand’ with West New York’s finest, our brave women and men in blue, the West New York Police Department,” Roque, who served two terms as mayor between 2011 and 2019, said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson negotiates land sale in Newark

Paramount Acquisitions has purchased 0.42 of an acre of land in Newark, according to a Thursday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Located at 1042-1044 Broad St. and 14-16 Camp St., just one-half mile south of the Prudential Center, the asset is part of a designated Opportunity Zone and within the Lincoln Park Redevelopment Zone, which allows for mid- and high-rise mixed-use development. Adjacent to Newark Symphony Hall, which is planning a $50 million renovation for its upcoming 100-year anniversary in 2025, the neighborhood already has several new apartment buildings with more sites seeking approvals, as well.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town

  WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Responding to an increase in the unhoused population, Union County officials approved an Elizabeth church as a warming center as more information is collected on those living without homes within county borders. There have been more than 55 “Code Blue'' nights in the county this season, Debbie-Ann Anderson, the county’s Director of Human Services, said at Thursday’s Union County Board of Commissioners meeting.  The Code Blue program is active from November through March 31, directing counties to provide shelter or warming facilities when temperatures drop below the freezing point, 32 degrees. The social services department then places people...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ

