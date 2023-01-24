ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick

ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. Plans to ‘Work His Tail Off' in Offseason

Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead...
Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Remains Option for Packers

Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup

Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals

Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
All 22 Eagles Starters Ready to Go for NFC Championship Game

Eagles inactives: All 22 starters ready to go vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the return of Avonte Maddox (toe), the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters for this game. After years of injury-plagued seasons, the Eagles have stayed incredibly healthy for most of the 2022 season.
Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears

Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young

Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
1985 Bears Voted Best Defense in NFL History, Again

Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll.
