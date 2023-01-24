Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. Plans to ‘Work His Tail Off' in Offseason
Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead...
Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Remains Option for Packers
Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup
Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
Empire State Building Lights Up in Green and White to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles
What's next? A Jalen Hurts jersey on the Statue of Liberty?. Fans of the New York Giants might have thought the Empire State Building's Twitter account or exterior lighting system was hacked on Sunday. They were not, the iconic building in the heart of Manhattan really was illuminated in green and white for the Philadelphia Eagles.
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals
Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
DeVonta Smith Appears to Drop Key One-Handed Catch in 49ers-Eagles
Eagles' Smith appears to drop imperative one-handed grab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It didn’t take long for controversy to strike in the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. On fourth-and-3 from the 49ers’ 35-yard line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fired a deep pass down...
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
All 22 Eagles Starters Ready to Go for NFC Championship Game
Eagles inactives: All 22 starters ready to go vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the return of Avonte Maddox (toe), the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters for this game. After years of injury-plagued seasons, the Eagles have stayed incredibly healthy for most of the 2022 season.
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a...
Drake Places $1.1 million Bet on Chiefs Over Bengals in AFC Title Game
Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late...
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Keeps Producing Big Games in Contract Year
Vucevic keeps producing big games in contract year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It seemed fitting that Nikola Vucevic continued his recent stretch of strong play with a monster game in Orlando Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls downed the Magic 128-109. After all, Vucevic, who posted his 12th...
Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears
Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
Bears Overreactions: Grading Seven Perfect Three-Move Offseason Plans
From Davante to Daron: Finding Bears' ideal offseason plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We spent almost the entire 2022 season discussing the critical offseason ahead for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears. After a 3-14 campaign, it's finally here. The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick...
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young
Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
1985 Bears Voted Best Defense in NFL History, Again
Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0