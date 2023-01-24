Read full article on original website
How to reach Support Rank S in Fire Emblem Engage
Support is a big part of the Fire Emblem series, and Fire Emblem Engage is no different. When your allies stand beside each other in battle, they’ll provide each other a boost to their stats. Support originally goes from rank C to rank A, with C being the lowest and A being the highest.
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is getting a big nerf, plus more changes to Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will see loads of changes on Feb. 15 when the Season 2 patch loads in. That includes the nascent DMZ mode, which has been in beta since the games launched in November. The scope and scale of these updates was made clear in an announcement by the Call of Duty studios on Wednesday.
How to defeat the Dead Space remake’s tough Brute boss
During the Dead Space remake’s fourth chapter, “Obliteration Imminent,” you’ll have to face off against a Brute necromorph in the Ishimura’s Main Atrium. You’ll find it when you make your way to the Bridge to speak with Hammond, and then head back to activate the elevators.
Dead Space on easy is just right
Dead Space — both the original and the remake — are survival horror games that lean heavily into scarcity and desperation (and jump scares and body horror). You’ll spend a lot of your time on the USG Ishimura low on health and almost out of ammo. That feeling of being right on the edge of failure is part of what makes Dead Space such an effective horror game (that and all the jump scares) — to the point where it can easily overpower the story.
Destiny 2 down for almost a day as Bungie works to fix lost progress bug
Destiny 2 has remained offline overnight as Bungie investigates an issue causing players to lose progress on Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts. Developer Bungie took the game offline around 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Around 10:30 p.m. EST, Bungie tweeted to say the issue would not be resolved in the evening, and the fix would be deployed between 6 and 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday, but that timeline was subject to change. At time of writing, the patch has not yet been released and the game remains offline, after about 19 hours of downtime.
Dead Space’s accessibility options contain an amazing tool
The original Dead Space is a classic survival-horror experience, thanks to its gratuitous use of guts, gore, and highly disturbing imagery. The 2008 game doesn’t hold back on the punches, and this is all part of the draw for its proponents — the stranger and scarier the visuals, the better. And in the new remake, which will be released on Jan. 27, developer Motive Studio has added some accessibility options that keep the bite of the original game while broadening the appeal.
Dragonflight’s first patch introduces the World of Warcraft trading post
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight big 10.0.5 patch, out this week, introduces the Trading Post feature, a new survival-themed event called “Storm’s Fury,” and some new rewards. These mid-sized patches are a way for Blizzard to rebalance classes, adjust systems from the preceding patches, and add bread crumbs that hint at future content.
Everything announced at Xbox Developer Direct
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks held their debut Developer Direct showcase on Wednesday, offering new details and gameplay for games like Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport. While Bethesda’s Starfield was a notable absence — something Microsoft communicated ahead of time — there was at least one major surprise: a new game announcement and a surprise game release.
Evil Within studio reveals — and releases — new rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush
Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda Softworks studio behind horror games The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, revealed its next project, Hi-Fi Rush, on Wednesday during an Xbox Developer Direct livestream. It’s a big swerve for the studio; Hi-Fi Rush is a cartoonish rhythm-based action game with a colorful visual style that looks somewhere between Sega’s Jet Set Radio and Insomniac’s Sunset Overdrive.
Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Yakuza games’ Red Dead — and a great place to start
Sega’s Yakuza series, now known as Like A Dragon in the West, is beloved for its serious, stone-faced drama and brutal street brawls as it is for the silly antics of its stars, Kiryu Kazuma, Goro Majima, and Ichiban Kasuga. None of that is changing for the next game in the franchise, Like A Dragon: Ishin!, despite the game’s historical 19th century setting. If anything, Like A Dragon: Ishin! is an opportunity for the franchise to be a little sillier and more serious.
Season: A Letter to the Future is one of the best games I’ve played in years
“When a dream crawls back out of your throat, it hurts,” says Maytora, an elderly woman hiding away from the world in a forest. She faces mandatory evacuation ahead of a looming disaster, and she seems almost relieved to leave behind the junk sculptures she’s painstakingly made throughout her life — to shed the burden of an unrecognized artist. But then I tell her I’d like to photograph them, so that they live on in a museum vault for future generations. She becomes giddy, then sighs as she reflects on her artistic regrets. Yet she’s surely more alive than she’s been in years.
The Dead Space remake changes all the right things
In the 15 years since Dead Space was released, it has cemented in my brain as a masterpiece of science-fiction horror. Its unmatched atmosphere, its visceral, lead-footed combat, and its cosmic terrors still hold up, through rose-tinted memories. The new Dead Space is faithful to those memories. Its world, the...
D&D’s next anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, detailed with little fanfare online
Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have quietly revealed the first details of a new anthology for Dungeons & Dragons. The next adventure book is called Keys from the Golden Vault, an anthology that will send players on a series of intricate heists. The books hits retail on Feb. 21.
GoldenEye 007 ‘Facility’ mission walkthrough
You’ll arrive in the Facility in GoldenEye 007 after jumping from the dam after the first level. The facility is a major hurdle that is filled with guards and soldiers that are holding you back. There are a variety of objectives you must complete, with one of them being the first randomized objective - finding the double agent - that you’ll encounter for those on Secret Agent difficulty and above.
Nvidia’s eye-contact AI is its creepiest update yet
Nvidia has released its most unnerving AI-powered software yet. A new camera feature added in a recent update to the Nvidia Broadcast app edits a live feed so that it looks like someone is always looking into the camera, even if that’s not the case. It’s an unsettling feature that had me shouting and screaming the first time I saw it in real time.
GoldenEye controls better on Xbox than on Switch
The long, long awaited reissue of Rare’s classic 1997 James Bond shooter GoldenEye 007 is available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles today — and you might want to carefully consider which version you play. As announced earlier this week, only GoldenEye on Switch has online multiplayer. But...
