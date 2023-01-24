Read full article on original website
Polygon
GTA Online has a major security vulnerability (again)
Grand Theft Auto Online is currently under threat from serious security vulnerabilities, and a fix from Rockstar is still being worked on. The issue was highlighted by fans on social media, and was first shared by Tez2, a Twitter account that reports updates on Rockstar titles. The tweet was reported on by other content creators, and finally drew comment from Rockstar themselves.
Polygon
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is getting a big nerf, plus more changes to Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will see loads of changes on Feb. 15 when the Season 2 patch loads in. That includes the nascent DMZ mode, which has been in beta since the games launched in November. The scope and scale of these updates was made clear in an announcement by the Call of Duty studios on Wednesday.
Polygon
How to prepare for Destiny 2: Lightfall
On Feb. 28, 2023, Bungie will release Destiny 2: Lightfall, the shared world shooter’s largest content drop since last year’s critically acclaimed The Witch Queen expansion. Preparing for these large add-ons can be a hard and confusing process, so in this Destiny 2: Lightfall preparation guide, we’ll break...
Polygon
How to defeat the Dead Space remake’s Leviathan boss
During the Dead Space remake’s sixth chapter, “Environmental Hazard,” you’ll have to eject a giant Necromorph boss called the Leviathan. It’ll be at the end of the chapter, after a lot of running around in Hydroponics poisoning Wheezers. Our Dead Space Leviathan guide will tell...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Greninja 7-star Tera Raid guide
Greninja is being added to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via seven-star Tera Raids. This event-exclusive raid is a higher difficulty, just like the last ones, so you’ll need to be properly prepared before diving in. Greninja’s seven-star Tera Raids will run from Jan. 26 at 7...
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Switch and N64
GoldenEye 007 cheats allow you to unlock new weapons, characters, and levels across both the story and multiplayer. Some draw from iconic James Bond films over the years — such as the Golden Gun, and a bonus level inspired by Moonraker — while others are more original, from firing paintball rounds to handing every enemy a rocket launcher.
Polygon
Sleek sci-fi RTS Chaotic Era arrives on early access for PC and Mac
Chaotic Era, one of Polygon’s most anticipated indie titles of 2021, was released on Thursday for PC and Macintosh. A debut title from Toronto-based developer Bobby Technology, the game is described as an “atmospheric strategy game inspired by classic science fiction,” following a crew of human colonists in the late 28th century who flee a war-torn solar system to find themselves stranded on a hostile alien world.
Polygon
Does Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy work yet?
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launched on Steam on January 19, after a long period of exclusivity in the Rockstar Games store for PC players. Featuring remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the bundle launched back in late 2021 in not-so-ideal shape. Multiple performance and visual issues plagued each entry, and while Rockstar has released some patches since, this re-release demands caution.
Polygon
Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Yakuza games’ Red Dead — and a great place to start
Sega’s Yakuza series, now known as Like A Dragon in the West, is beloved for its serious, stone-faced drama and brutal street brawls as it is for the silly antics of its stars, Kiryu Kazuma, Goro Majima, and Ichiban Kasuga. None of that is changing for the next game in the franchise, Like A Dragon: Ishin!, despite the game’s historical 19th century setting. If anything, Like A Dragon: Ishin! is an opportunity for the franchise to be a little sillier and more serious.
Polygon
Dead Space’s accessibility options contain an amazing tool
The original Dead Space is a classic survival-horror experience, thanks to its gratuitous use of guts, gore, and highly disturbing imagery. The 2008 game doesn’t hold back on the punches, and this is all part of the draw for its proponents — the stranger and scarier the visuals, the better. And in the new remake, which will be released on Jan. 27, developer Motive Studio has added some accessibility options that keep the bite of the original game while broadening the appeal.
Polygon
The six biggest differences in the Dead Space remake
It’s been almost 15 years since the original Dead Space came out. The new Dead Space is a remake, but it’s rebuilt from the ground up. If you’re a returning veteran of the Dead Space franchise, you’re going to notice a lot of minor changes and a couple substantial ones.
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 ‘Dam’ mission walkthrough
In GoldenEye 007’s first mission, Dam, you’re dropped off at the base of a dam in the former Soviet Union, and it’s your job to infiltrate the facility and intercept the shipping and contact information. Depending on your difficulty, you have to neutralize the alarms, intercept the...
Polygon
Racing games and an N64 classic join Xbox Game Pass for February
Two current racing games will join the already-announced GoldenEye 007 and Hi-Fi Rush in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass libraries over the next two weeks, Microsoft said on Thursday. Speed demons can plunge into the narrative-driven world of Codemasters’ Grid Legends, or shrink down to die-cast toy size in Milestone’s Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition.
