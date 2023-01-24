Crypto market breaks above $1 trillion for the first time since FTX's collapse, with bitcoin set for its best month since October 2021

Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse
Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Business Insider
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says we're not in a debt crisis, but the US could still be facing a lot of economic problems in a few years
The US isn't in a debt crisis, but it'll soon be facing the problem of its $31 trillion debt, Paul Krugman said. The debt was taken on to prop up the economy in tough times, and was often needed to avoid a severe recession. But the economy could have "a...
Comments / 0