4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
YAHOO!
Des Moines police decline to release video of officers fatally shooting 16-year-old
The Des Moines Police Department said it can't share a video produced by the department or video or audio recordings generated in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the advice of legal counsel. The decision comes after the Iowa Attorney General's office ruled that the Des...
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police make second arrest in "Starts Right Here" shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting at "Starts Right Here" in Des Moines. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is facing two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation. Police say he was 18-year-old Preston Walls' getaway driver from the...
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
KCCI.com
Supreme Court allows interviews to be used in Gowun Park murder trial
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday morning ruledevidence obtained during four interviews of a murder suspect may be used in the suspect's murder trial. West Des Moines police have charged Gowun Park, a former professor at Simpson College, with the 2020 murder of her husband, Sung Nam. Nam was found dead and tied to a chair in the couple's home.
Community remembers Starts Right Here shooting victims at vigil
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friends, family and people from the Des Moines community came together outside the Starts Right Here building Friday evening to honor the memory of two teens killed earlier this week. 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were shot and killed Monday afternoon while at...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
Iowa Supreme Court rules police interviews with murder suspect OK, overruling lower courts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says police interviews with a murder suspect did not veer into coercion or illegal investigative work, overturning decisions from two lower courts. Gowun Park is accused of kidnapping and murdering her husband in February 2020. According to a criminal complaint, Park...
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
Police said the shooting on Monday that also left the founder of the Starts Right Here program with life-threatening injuries was a targeted attack.
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide. The Des Moines Police Department is seeking 30-year-old Gustavo Morales in connection with the homicide of 36-year-old Daniel Lovett. A material witness warrant has been issued for Morales. Lovett was found dead in the yard […]
KCCI.com
Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Sunday homicide victim identified as Des Moines man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man found dead early Sunday morning from an apparent shooting. The victim of the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Lovett’s body was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. […]
Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455 SW 5th Street while carrying a […]
Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say
CNN — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa, left two students dead and the program’s founder seriously injured, authorities said in a press release. At 12:53 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel...
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
