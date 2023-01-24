ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police make second arrest in "Starts Right Here" shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A second arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting at "Starts Right Here" in Des Moines. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes is facing two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation. Police say he was 18-year-old Preston Walls' getaway driver from the...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Another arrest made in Starts Right Here shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at Starts Right Here that resulted in the death of two students and seriously injured the program’s founder earlier this week. Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first degree murder, one count of […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center

DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Supreme Court allows interviews to be used in Gowun Park murder trial

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday morning ruledevidence obtained during four interviews of a murder suspect may be used in the suspect's murder trial. West Des Moines police have charged Gowun Park, a former professor at Simpson College, with the 2020 murder of her husband, Sung Nam. Nam was found dead and tied to a chair in the couple's home.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
WHO 13

Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide. The Des Moines Police Department is seeking 30-year-old Gustavo Morales in connection with the homicide of 36-year-old Daniel Lovett. A material witness warrant has been issued for Morales. Lovett was found dead in the yard […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victims’ names released in Des Moines education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The names of two teenagers shot and killed inside of Des Moines’ Starts Right Here education center on Monday are now being made public. Des Moines Police say Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, died in the shooting. Both Dameron and Carr were students at Starts Right Here, which offers […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sunday homicide victim identified as Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man found dead early Sunday morning from an apparent shooting. The victim of the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Lovett’s body was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455 SW 5th Street while carrying a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy