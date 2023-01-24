The Altruistic Behavior Institute’s 40th Anniversary Conversations on Altruism series recognizes that 2022-23 is the 40th Anniversary of the Altruistic Personality and Prosocial Behavior Institute’s founding at Humboldt State University (now the Altruistic Behavior Institute at Cal Poly Humboldt). These public conversations will join seasoned academics, researchers, practitioners, and educators with a new generation of those interested in possibilities for doing good. Held on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt, the multidisciplinary dialogues will honor the work of Sam and Pearl Oliner and raise awareness about the Oliner Altruism Research Archive.

