Siskiyou County, CA

kymkemp.com

California Invests in Transportation Improvements Locally

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated over $988 million today to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Contractors Wanted for Upcoming Retrofitting Efforts in Humboldt County

Earthquake Brace + Bolt is a grant program that provides $3,000 state-funded grants to eligible homeowners in areas with a high risk of earthquake activity for earthquake retrofitting. Additionally, homeowners with an annual income of $72K or less may qualify for a supplemental $7,000 in grant funding. Personnel from CRMP...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Climate credits may be issued early to help offset soaring California natural gas bills

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Cal Poly Humboldt Native Forum: Conversation on Altruism with Loren Me’-lash-ne Bommelyn

The Altruistic Behavior Institute’s 40th Anniversary Conversations on Altruism series recognizes that 2022-23 is the 40th Anniversary of the Altruistic Personality and Prosocial Behavior Institute’s founding at Humboldt State University (now the Altruistic Behavior Institute at Cal Poly Humboldt). These public conversations will join seasoned academics, researchers, practitioners, and educators with a new generation of those interested in possibilities for doing good. Held on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt, the multidisciplinary dialogues will honor the work of Sam and Pearl Oliner and raise awareness about the Oliner Altruism Research Archive.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Latest Stats on COVID from the State of California

Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yesterday], the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 in California. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

