Columbia, SC

A Columbia Dick’s Sporting Goods store has closed its doors for good

By Chris Trainor
 4 days ago

A major Columbia sporting goods store has shut its doors.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods location at 10204 Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia recently closed. A sign on the door at that location announces the closure and directs customers to other locations.

“We are closed,” the sign on the door says. “Please shop at these nearby locations for all your sporting goods needs or visit us at dicks.com .”

The sign suggests customers can visit the other Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbia, at 1110 Bower Parkway, or locations in Augusta or Rock Hill.

The Dick’s store on Two Notch Road has largely been emptied out. It was located in a shopping strip that also includes a Kirkland’s, a Target and a Michael’s. A Google entry for the Two Notch Dick’s lists it as “permanently closed.”

Dick’s is headquartered in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania, and there are more than 850 locations in the company’s family of stores.

A second major closing is coming to that busy retail stretch of Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia. The nearby Bed Bath & Beyond, which is located at 10136 Two Notch, soon will be closing as part of a nationwide series of closures by its parent company. The store closing discounts and sales have begun there.

just me 66
4d ago

the prices were so high you could get the same thing at Academy Sports for better deals

Robert Matthews
4d ago

The prices were outrageous AND you couldn't get help and it was never crowded.

Columbia, SC
