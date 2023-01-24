Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Three murder suspects arrested for collaboration in trying to receive owed rent money
SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested three suspects accused of the murder that happened in late December on San Antonio's North Side. According to the affidavit, the incident happened Friday, December 30th around 4 p.m. near the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. Officers went to the residence after receiving...
foxsanantonio.com
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
foxsanantonio.com
Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
foxsanantonio.com
Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
foxsanantonio.com
Second arrest made in murder of man who was 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man back in November who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach then dumped in a wooded area. Noel M. Dessell, 30, who turned herself into the San Antonio Police, was charged...
foxsanantonio.com
Husband gets shot in the stomach by home-intruders while unpacking groceries
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the gut when a few intruders managed to break into an apartment. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m., Saturday, on the 3600 block of Callaghan Road. Police say the victim and his wife had just arrived at their apartment to unload...
foxsanantonio.com
Human remains identified as grandmother Maria Llamas who went missing in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – Officials have positively identified human remains to missing Grandmother Maria Llamas, who had been missing for the past six years. On Sept. 18, 2021, San Antonio Police Department detectives contacted the family of Maria Llamas to inform them that human remains had been located in the area where Maria’s purse was found in 2016.
foxsanantonio.com
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot in both legs after trying to find group that robbed her grandson, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot in both her legs after trying to find the group that robbed her grandson earlier Saturday on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened around midnight near the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Department honors officers and citizens with award ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department handed out awards to 35 of its officers and 8 citizens during a special ceremony. The awards were given for reasons ranging from heroic actions, dedication to community service, and commitment to public safety. Police Chief William McManus was on hand to...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian
ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Brother devastated after head-on crash kills five of his family members
SAN ANTONIO - A horrific head-on crash in Comal County leaves seven people dead, including five members of the same family. The lone survivor from that crash, a 12-year-old girl, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. "No one deserves this. I'm doing my best. I haven't been...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio city council votes to take over Moses Roses building for Alamo expansion
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city council just made a decision regarding whether or not to exercise the power of eminent domain to claim a piece of downtown property along east Houston, this would make room for the new Alamo Visitors Center, slated to begin construction later this year. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Free Tax Preparation! Find out how to qualify
SAN ANTONIO - The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns this past Monday. They expect more than 168 million tax returns this season. The city of San Antonio wants to make sure your tax returns are done, and if you qualify, get your taxes done for free. The Presa...
foxsanantonio.com
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens
COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
foxsanantonio.com
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
