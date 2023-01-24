Read full article on original website
Related
11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery
Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Two sweet spots perfect for trying the best cookie treats in NJ
Cookies. Can there be anything sweeter? With so many great choices, it's hard to decide which one belongs at number one. However, The Oreo does deserve a special place at the top of New Jersey's list. Not only do Oreos come in a variety of flavors as is, the company...
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey
The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
Top NJ news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?. For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey. ⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate. Questions and answers about New...
The ‘Best’ Tourist Attraction in New Jersey is Pretty But Predictable
When you have "newbies" visit Jersey, which attractions do you insist on taking them to?. These are the places that make visitors shed all of those "things" that they've heard about us. I know, Jersey has some not-so-nice things said about it. Shocking. From landmarks to destinations, NJ is chock...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Here’s how much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in New Jersey
Just about everybody dreams about being rich; but, what constitutes “rich” , especially in a high income state like New Jersey? It turns out that where you live has a great deal to do with what is considered rich. The folks at Smart Asset crunched the numbers and...
Three NJ chefs are up for James Beard Awards
The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and three Garden State chefs are in the running. The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning
A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
NJ’s best spots for a romantic Valentine’s dinner by a fireplace
It’s pretty easy to get a really good meal in New Jersey; what with the plethora of unbelievable restaurants we have in the state and our amazing cuisine. Some of the most sophisticated, award-winning restaurants in the Northeast reside right here in New Jersey, as you know. But Valentine’s...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Homeless man lights himself on fire at NJ Transit bus terminal
LAKEWOOD — A homeless man called 911 after setting himself on fire at an NJ Transit bus station late Thursday night. Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 43-year-old man told the 911 operator he was "feeling suicidal." He had already been burned in the stomach and chest after lighting up his sweatshirt.
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs
For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
NJ man claims to have bomb: Florida airport searched, cops say
✈ John Magee was overheard in line saying he had a bomb in his bag. ✈ The concourse at the West Palm Beach Airport was evacuated and searched. ✈ Magee posted $30,000 bond and was allowed to return to New Jersey. A New Jersey man denied saying he had a...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0