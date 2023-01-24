ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery

Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey

The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
Top NJ news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?. For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey. ⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate. Questions and answers about New...
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Three NJ chefs are up for James Beard Awards

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and three Garden State chefs are in the running. The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs

For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
