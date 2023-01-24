Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
KCRG.com
Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
bleedingheartland.com
To move Iowa forward, progressives may need to go it alone
Pete D'Alessandro is co-founder of Campaign in a Box, a national consulting firm that specializes in progressive and first-time candidates. He lives in Des Moines and submitted this commentary prior to the Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee meeting on January 28. Two years ago, just after winning a seat...
bleedingheartland.com
Public education: Poison or promise?
The co-authors of this commentary are Tim Urban, president of Urban Development Corporation and a former Des Moines City Council member, and Lawrence Streyffeler, a retired Des Moines Public Schools elementary school principal. The recent attacks by parents and politicians on our public schools are poisoning public education. Many states...
KCRG.com
State agency can’t enforce Iowa’s campaign finance laws; asks lawmakers for changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jon Bartling isn’t working inside the Iowa State Capitol this month during the legislative session. The Bremer County Democrat is working at his normal construction job after losing his race for the statehouse. Bartling, according to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure...
kiwaradio.com
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
KCRG.com
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
who13.com
AM Forecast 1-28-23
AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. West Des Moines Public Library hosting sensory space …. Several libraries in the Metro are taking steps to make their facilities more people to people with special needs. That's why the West Des Moines Public Library is opening an our early Sunday to be a sensory space.
Washington Examiner
Iowa reclaims its position as a leader in education reform
Iowa has long served as the nation’s unofficial weather vane when it comes to presidential politics. But this year, the Hawkeye State has positioned itself to be the leader on policy reform that hits closer to home. This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the nation’s first school choice...
kiow.com
Iowa has the Worst Radon Levels in the USA
A federal EPA report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless, and it’s also radioactive.
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
Former Iowa lawmakers call on Iowa Democrats to caucus first in the nation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Back in December, the Iowa Democrats got word from the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee that the state had lost its first in the nation status. The proposed new early window would have South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. Every other state not selected are required to […]
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
KIMT
Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General's Office) A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that...
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over Homeland Security
Iowa is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Cleanest in America
The calendar says we're still a bit too early for Spring cleaning, but in at least one Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota) city they keep things very tidy all year round. Lawn Starter has ranked the 152 biggest cities in America based on how clean they are. The cleanest cities...
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Police Chiefs Association release a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Police Chiefs Association has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement can be read below. On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable.
