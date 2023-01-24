Read full article on original website
Obituary: Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston
Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston passed away on January 23, 2023. Polly was born in. Saffell, Arkansas near the community of Strawberry, Arkansas, on July 7, 1925, to Azro and Dove Irene (Edwards) Whitmire. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Grant, Millard, Melvin and Alfred, two sisters, Louise and Betty Ann, and two half-brothers.
Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert
Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
Obituary: Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson
Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson, 80 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She and her twin Brenda were born April 8, 1942, in Bay Village, Arkansas the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Bumgarner) Wood. Linda married Mr. Joe Maynard Robertson Sr. and they enjoyed 51 years before his passing on January 25, 2014. Her parents preceded her in death, also her twin sister, Brenda Landreth, and one grandson, Drake Ford Sloan. Linda was a homemaker, a member of the Bay Village Assembly of God Church, and enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She is also a member of the Eastern Star Organization. She is survived by two sons: Joey Robertson of Bay Village and Kurt (Melanie) Robertson of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two daughters: Carol (Mark) Thomas of Bartlett, Tennessee and Edie (Jack) Martin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, three brothers: Sam Wood and Jimmy Wood both of Bay Village, Arkansas and Joe Wood of Surprise, Arizona, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday ~ January 27, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Saturday ~ January 28, 2023, at Bay Village Assembly of God Church at 10:00 A. M. Interment will be in Bay Village Cemetery. Bro. Steve Mabry will conduct the service and the Family will serve as active pallbearers.
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
County judge’s office releases more info on new senior citizens facility
Featured image: Using a new piece of county equipment, Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery delivered the ceremonial crushing blow to buildings on the property as the site is prepared for the construction of the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program facility. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery’s office has released details...
ASU-Newport joins athletic association, will recruit for basketball and softball
Men’s basketball and women’s softball are coming to Arkansas State University-Newport. Arkansas State University-Newport is the newest member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). ASU-Newport received the news of its acceptance last week, according to a release from the college. With this new affiliation, ASU-Newport will...
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee
Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of 9 p.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 40,339 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric...
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues
The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
