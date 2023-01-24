Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
Luray holds on to claim 69-64 win over Central
LURAY, Jan. 27 — Shooting 70 percent from the floor in the first half, the Luray Bulldogs enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of Friday night’s Bull Run District matchup with Central of Woodstock. However, the Falcons made a late surge, outscoring the home team 18-11 in the final eight minutes and closing the gap to as little as two points with just 30 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs answered the challenge and hit four of their six free throws in the final minute to seal a 69-64 district win.
Valley Health joins Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. and WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 27 — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley...
Council approves 2023 SVFC officers, $82K spent on radio system and other Shenandoah news
SHENANDOAH, Jan. 24 — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Shenandoah Council unanimously approved the new slate of officers for the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department. The elected officers are as follows:. President — Gary Taylor. Vice President — Billy Foltz. Secretary — Heather Greene. Treasurer...
Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert
Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert, 91, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Iowa and was a daughter of the late Irvin Henry Schmitt Sr. and Beryl Brandmill Schmitt. Betty was a member of...
New emergency radio system goes live and increases coverage from 60 to 95 percent countywide
LURAY, Jan. 20 — The county went live on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with its new emergency radio system, bolstering public safety and narrowing a service gap that formerly saw as much as 40 percent of the county without radio coverage. “It was a frightening fact that there were several...
Council continues discussion of short-term rentals, Mimslyn wants to open B&B and other Luray news
LURAY — After a lengthy discussion at a work session on Tuesday evening, the Luray Council voiced many concerns, but took no formal action regarding the rapid rise of short-term rental requests within town limits. Currently, the Town of Luray has a total of 41 short-term rentals within its...
