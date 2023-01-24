Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
spectrumnews1.com
Lending a helping hand; Bully Barbeque back to cooking thanks to Skylight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Goshen, on U.S. 42 sits the Skylight Country Store. A staple in the Oldham County community. “Actually, when I got to the store, my only goal was the guy that I bought it from had it about five years and the guy before him had it about five years,” Donna Claggett, owner of Skylight Country Store, said. “So to be the first female owner, my only goal was to outdo the men.”
Wave 3
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
Wave 3
Survivor, Louisville TikTok influencer shares story of colon cancer diagnosis at age 24
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US and doctors are are now seeing an increase in young people diagnosed. At age 24, Carly Barrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Now in remission, Barrett spends her time spreading awareness...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
quicksie983.com
Movie Currently Filming In Local Area
The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW
1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
Parents share concerns after latest fight inside Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — After a reported altercation took place inside Jeffersonville High School Thursday morning, parents are sharing concerns about, what they describe as, a weekly occurrence. WHAS11 is in the process of obtaining the school security resource office's report from the Jeffersonville Prosecutor's office. Video of the altercation,...
leoweekly.com
Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director
Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
wdrb.com
Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
WLKY.com
Family member says these 2 unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
Wave 3
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
