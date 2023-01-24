ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lending a helping hand; Bully Barbeque back to cooking thanks to Skylight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Goshen, on U.S. 42 sits the Skylight Country Store. A staple in the Oldham County community. “Actually, when I got to the store, my only goal was the guy that I bought it from had it about five years and the guy before him had it about five years,” Donna Claggett, owner of Skylight Country Store, said. “So to be the first female owner, my only goal was to outdo the men.”
GOSHEN, KY
Wave 3

3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Movie Currently Filming In Local Area

The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
NEW HAVEN, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW

1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director

Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
LOUISVILLE, KY

