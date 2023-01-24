Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaj.com
Rent out a 360° Photo Booth for your next event through Nittany Entertainment
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever since their appearance on the red carpet for the OSCARS, the 360° Photo Booth has been all the rage at parties. Move over traditional photo booths, there’s a new guy in town. A camera that swings around an elevated base, taking videos of people getting ready for their close-up. It’s a concept that has been adopted locally by an entertainment business based out of State College known as Nittany Entertainment. The company can provide photo booths, DJs, lighting options and more for any event, big or small in the area. Owner, Eric Stoner says he works with Penn State regularly. Initially the team at Penn State asked Eric for the next best thing for an event, and that’s when Eric knew he needed to add a 360° Photo Booth to his line up.
wtaj.com
Clean Eatz meal prep, café to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane. Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. This week Perry Wellington Realty takes a look at how important staging your home can be. Annette’s team specializes in staging homes and is proving that doing so can make all the difference. Watch the video to learn more about staging your...
wtaj.com
Sponsored Content: Pistachio crusted Salmon recipe from Western Edge Seafood Outlet
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Western Edge Seafood Outlet — Eating seafood is a great way to incorporate protein in your diet. Our friends from Western Edge Seafood Outlet, Shannon and Kyle Yarnish stopped by to share a healthy recipe for those looking to start the new year off right. Fish is very versatile, and Salmon is a particularly healthy fish filled with omega 3s and fatty acids. There are many different ways to cook Salmon, but Kyle and Shannon demonstrated how they prepared their pistachio crusted salmon in the oven.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday January 26, 2023
This morning will be blustery with temperatures in the 30s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. Gusts will be even higher. The winds will make the air feel colder. Snow showers...
Comments / 0