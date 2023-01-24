AdventHealth opens new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has opened a new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment.

The new clinic will help people who still have COVID-19 symptoms three months after the virus left their bodies.

It will also serve as a research center for long-haul COVID to prepare the hospital network for another pandemic.

Dr. Dwyane Gordon is in charge of this new clinic and said it was made to help the Central Florida community.

“There was a huge need in our community. And we wanted to be there to help fill that need,” said Dr. Gordon. “And the discussion was, how do we help support our community the best since there isn’t a great entity doing this right now.”

He said the clinic will be made up of a multidisciplinary team, including a physical therapist and a behavioral health specialist.

Officials said the clinic’s soft opened in March and has seen about 90 patients from all over Central Florida.

