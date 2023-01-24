Gas prices spike overnight after surging last week in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices are on the rise in Florida.

AAA said the state’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel jumped 15 cents last week, landing at $3.41 on Sunday.

That price set a new high for 2023 and was the highest daily average price since Nov. 24.

While prices held steady into Monday, gasoline saw a 7-cent spike in a day’s time, climbing to $3.48 per gallon on Tuesday.

Just one month ago, Floridians were paying 50 cents less, when a gallon of gas dipped below $3.

Compared to Tuesday, they were spending about $7.50 less when filling up an average-sized car.

This means if you’re currently running on fumes, expect to shell out about $52 at the pump.

AAA said that the global oil market is directly impacting what Florida drivers pay at their local service stations.

“During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp up as China reopens its economy,” according to AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

Will prices continue to rise in the coming days?

“Where gas prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week,” Jenkins said.

As of Tuesday, prices in Central Florida were basically comparable to the state’s average.

Sumter County had the cheapest gas at $3.43 per gallon while neighboring Marion County had the highest average at $3.50.

