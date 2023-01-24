WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita pastor Kevass Harding, a community leader and former officer with the Wichita Police Department, said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around the footage from Memphis that shows five police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols. What stands out to him, he said, is what appeared to be a complete lack of training among the officers involved. As a former officer, Rev. Harding said he can’t understand why the arrest appeared so chaotic and violent.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO