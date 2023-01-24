Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’. The creative awareness effort is in line with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month. ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. That challenge questions if the...
KWCH.com
Man charged with aggravated assault in S. Wichita deadly drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested last fall in connection with a drive-by shooting that fatally injured a 21-year-old man, heard formal charges against him Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge charged Laquavion Bentley with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by...
KWCH.com
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
KWCH.com
Wichita police chief ‘shocked and saddened’ by Memphis officers’ actions in fatal beating
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan on Friday released a recorded message to share his response to the released video that shows the fatal beating of Tyre Nicols at the hands of five police officers with the Memphis Police Department. “I’m sure many of you have seen...
KWCH.com
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
KWCH.com
ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge
Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage. Pastor Kevass Harding, a former Wichita police officer, reacts to footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and offers insight into the police response. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Updated: Jan....
KWCH.com
2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
KWCH.com
Wichita pastor, former WPD officer offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita pastor Kevass Harding, a community leader and former officer with the Wichita Police Department, said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around the footage from Memphis that shows five police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols. What stands out to him, he said, is what appeared to be a complete lack of training among the officers involved. As a former officer, Rev. Harding said he can’t understand why the arrest appeared so chaotic and violent.
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
KWCH.com
Wichita NAACP issues statement regarding video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Branch NAACP issued a statement on Friday regarding the release of body camera footage showing the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Nichols died from his injuries three days after the beating.
KWCH.com
Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II. Updated: 5 hours ago. Could the future of Century...
KWCH.com
Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’
Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage. Pastor Kevass Harding, a former Wichita police officer, reacts to footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and offers insight into the police response. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Updated: Jan....
KWCH.com
#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day
Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’. The creative awareness effort is in line with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month. ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. That challenge questions if the...
KWCH.com
Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with two men and a dog aboard. The Reno County Fire District 9 was called out around 6 a.m. The Reno County Emergency Manager said the two men were clinging to...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Kaufman Museum for a Kansas Day celebration
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday is Kansas Day. Thursday morning, Shane Konicki took a trip to Newton to find out how the Kauffman Museum plans to celebrate the Sunflower State’s 163rd birthday. The weekend event will include music, food, and activities for all ages. You can find more info at kauffmanmuseum.org/events/category/kansas-day.
KWCH.com
State of Mind Thursday with Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas
Doctors report national trend reflected locally with people deliberately delaying care. More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. Nationwide shortage of children’s medicine comes as RSV, flu run rampant. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST. RSV and flu are...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
KWCH.com
Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. State of Mind Thursday...
KWCH.com
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. From that total count, a sect of the homeless population drawing concern is veterans. Passageways, a military veteran support organization that provides shelter and services for homeless...
Comments / 0