Canton, KS

KWCH.com

Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town

Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with 'Red Sand Project'. The creative awareness effort is in line with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month. ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man charged with aggravated assault in S. Wichita deadly drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested last fall in connection with a drive-by shooting that fatally injured a 21-year-old man, heard formal charges against him Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge charged Laquavion Bentley with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drive-by shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita pastor, former WPD officer offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita pastor Kevass Harding, a community leader and former officer with the Wichita Police Department, said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around the footage from Memphis that shows five police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols. What stands out to him, he said, is what appeared to be a complete lack of training among the officers involved. As a former officer, Rev. Harding said he can’t understand why the arrest appeared so chaotic and violent.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood

Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with two men and a dog aboard. The Reno County Fire District 9 was called out around 6 a.m. The Reno County Emergency Manager said the two men were clinging to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Kaufman Museum for a Kansas Day celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday is Kansas Day. Thursday morning, Shane Konicki took a trip to Newton to find out how the Kauffman Museum plans to celebrate the Sunflower State’s 163rd birthday. The weekend event will include music, food, and activities for all ages. You can find more info at kauffmanmuseum.org/events/category/kansas-day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II

WICHITA, KS

