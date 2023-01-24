Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
wbrc.com
Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is International Quality of Life month and a Birmingham nonprofit is making sure people experiencing homelessness are getting the quality healthcare they need and deserve. Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) has served the greater Birmingham area for 40 years. Their mission is to make sure...
wbrc.com
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
wbrc.com
Shelby County leaders release new 3-year strategic plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new plan in Shelby County to bring more jobs and more opportunities. Forward Shelby County is what leaders are calling their new 3-year strategic plan. The process started back in September when the Shelby County Chamber met with more than 50 community and business...
Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
wbrc.com
BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot. BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between...
Birmingham Water Works Board approves over $18 million in funding for pipeline project
This week the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) approved an $18.5 million pipeline project to transport water from northeastern reservoirs to customers on the southern end of their coverage area who get their water from Lake Purdy. This project will be Phase 6D of the Carson Loop pipeline project that...
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is ‘heartbreaking’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week. School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.
‘His family deserves justice’: Randall Woodfin calls Tyre Nichols police bodycam video ‘chilling’
The video showing the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody is “chilling,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Friday as he called for police reform. “The video of the killing of Tyre Nichols is chilling. It’s a blatant, horrifying display of the evils of police brutality,” the mayor tweeted shortly after the video was released Friday. “This vicious cruelty must not be our norm. Our country demands police reform. His family deserves justice.”
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham. According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone...
wbrc.com
Local firefighters offering emergency lifesaving training
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham firefighter Drew Babyak and Homewood firefighter Joseph Patton have been working in the fire service and medical field for years, and they have a new business that will teach you what they know. They’re calling it Rescuer LLC. As firefighters and paramedics, they offer a...
wbrc.com
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two brothers, ages 11 and 12, have been found after the Tuscaloosa Police Department asked the public’s assistance in locating the boys. In a post to social media on Saturday, authorities said that family members found out where the two boys were and that they are both safe.
wbrc.com
Anti-Semitic chalkings appear in Tuscaloosa on the eve of National Holocaust Remembrance Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday the 27th is Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day many in the Jewish community reflect and pay respects to the millions who died. Unfortunately threats against the Jewish community have increased over the past year. Chalk messages found at the University of Alabama have some people...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
wbrc.com
Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday. The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an...
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
