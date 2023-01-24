King Charles has reportedly asked the Archbishop of Canterbury for help with Prince Harry. The 74-year-old monarch hopes Justin Welby can help strike an agreement with the Duke of Sussex to attend his coronation in May, but is concerned about opposition from his older son, Prince William, who is said to be fearful his estranged sibling - who has launched a series of attacks on his family and the royal institution in his memoir 'Spare' and interviews to promote the tome - would use the opportunity to stage a "stunt" that would overshadow the historic event.

3 HOURS AGO