King Charles wants Archbishop of Canterbury to broker deal with Prince Harry
King Charles has reportedly asked the Archbishop of Canterbury for help with Prince Harry. The 74-year-old monarch hopes Justin Welby can help strike an agreement with the Duke of Sussex to attend his coronation in May, but is concerned about opposition from his older son, Prince William, who is said to be fearful his estranged sibling - who has launched a series of attacks on his family and the royal institution in his memoir 'Spare' and interviews to promote the tome - would use the opportunity to stage a "stunt" that would overshadow the historic event.
Clare Danes' sons are 'categorically opposed' to her latest baby
Claire Danes' son is "categorically opposed" to the idea of her having another baby. The 43-year-old actress has been married to Hugh Dancy since 2009 and already has Cyrus, 10 and four-year-old Rowan with him but the couple is expecting a third child and she explained that while her eldest son eventually "resigned" himself to the news, her youngest feels as if he has "more to lose".
Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage
Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage. The 36-year-old star is mother to six-year-old son Shai with husband and fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Maksim Chmerkovski,43, and although the pair are currently expecting another child, Peta worried that when she started to experience a bleed that she was losing the baby after having suffered multiple miscarriages in the past.
Spice Girls to reunite for King Charles' coronation
The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite for King Charles' coronation. The multi-million-selling girl group - which consists of Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton - met the then-Prince Charles several times during their heyday in the 1990s and while they have not performed as a five-piece since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, royal organisers are said to be "super keen" to bag the whole band for a performance at the upcoming coronation celebrations in May.
'Look at him': Nicole Scherzinger reveals celebrity crush
Nicole Scherzinger's celebrity crush is her fiance Thom Evans. The 44-year-old singer has revealed she only has eyes for her hunky future husband, former Scottish Rugby player Thom. She told Woman magazine: "When I was a kid it was Jonathan Knight from New Kids On The Block!. "Now, it's my...
