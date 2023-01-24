ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lucky Texas Resident Wins Big Money Off Mega Millions Lottery Ticket

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

A Houston resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1,000,002 for the drawing on January 13, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (January 24). The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Sunrise Super Stop at 3760 Richmond Ave. in Houston.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (30-43-45-46-61) on the Quick Pick ticket, but not the Mega Ball (14). The winner also won an additional $2 on the same ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

In more Texas lottery news, a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from the July 29 drawing is set to expire this week . It was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14). Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets, per Texas Lottery rules. This ticket will expire on Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m.

Furthermore, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Monday (January 16) night's drawing was sold in Austin, the Texas Lottery announced. It was purchased at Muchos 3 at 3201 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (4-14-33-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (3). The Power Play was also 3, but the player didn't choose to up their dollar amount.

