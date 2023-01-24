Read full article on original website
Malcolm Scott Selby, 9
Malcolm Scott Selby, age 9, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center. He was born June 25, 2013, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Dustin Selby and Kristin Price. Malcolm was a student at Buckskin Elementary and he enjoyed participating in activities like...
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
Robert E. “Rob” Blair, 72
Robert E. “Rob” Blair, 72, of Chillicothe, passed 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born February 18, 1950, in Chillicothe, Ohio. In May of 2002, he married Sarah Lutz Blair who survives. Also...
Jacqueline “Jackie” (Brown) Leahy, 87
Jacqueline (Jackie) Leahy, 87, of Circleville passed away on January 26, 2023 at Pickaway Manor Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 7, 1935 to Robert and Mildred Brown. Jackie graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa, where she met the love of...
Scarlett Leigh Free
Scarlett Leigh Free was stillborn on January 8th, 2023 at 6:27 pm. She is survived by her parents Mr. Derek R. Free and Katherine (Katie) A. Free (Millard) of Chillicothe, OH, and her twin brother Jameson Lincoln Free. She will be missed by her grandparents Mr. Rami and Bev Yoakum (Virginia Beach, VA), Mr. Kelly and Linda Millard (Virginia Beach), and Mr. Michael and Jan Free (Chillicothe). Her great-grandparents, William (Bill) and Judy Kitts (Chillicothe), William and Charlotte Swingle (Virginia Beach), and Mr. Charles P. Free (Fort Myers), as well as uncles/aunts Sean and Debbie Millard (Virginia Beach), Kyle Millard (San Diego), Christopher and Jenna Free (Virginia Beach), Mark and Taylor Charlton (Virginia Beach), and cousins Willem, Falynn, Lizzie, Zeke, and Eleanor all survive baby Scarlett.
Waverly Police mourns loss of K-9
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department announced on Saturday that their K-9, Gold, a long-time dual-purpose working K9 assigned to the department had died. The eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois passed at Ohio MedVet on Saturday morning with his handler and family, along with Chief John Winfield by his side. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. Gold was born in France in 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension, the police department said. Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.
Dorothy Irene Miller, 92
Dorothy Irene Miller, age 92, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday January 26, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on October 21, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo Nutt and Norma (Lambert) Nutt. Dorothy was a member of the Hillsboro...
Raymond Junior “Bo” Tackett, 73
Raymond Junior “Bo” Tackett, 73 of Lucasville, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born on October 27, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late Malcolm Tackett, Jr. and Bonita Goble Tackett. Surviving are his children; Jason Ray...
First Capital Pride Coalition hosts Valentine’s Day skate party
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The First Capital Pride Coalition, a group dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community in the area, is hosting a special event this Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day Skate Party and Fundraiser will take place on February 14th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cavalier Skating Rink, located at 14978 Pleasant Valley Road.
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
Kenneth F. Newton, 97
Kenneth F. Newton, 97, of Chillicothe passed 5 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at ARMC in Greenfield. He was born to Fred and Goldie Markel Newton on May 30, 1925 in Highland County. On December 3, 1949 he married Esther L. Hammond. She preceded him in death on January 22,...
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
Thieves steal truck and trailer from Chillicothe dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves steal a truck and trailer from a Chillicothe car dealership. It happened on Thursday at the Instant Auto Sales on North Bridge Street. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the dealership shortly before noon on a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers stated...
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Meigs Co. firefighter passes away from injuries in a rollover crash last year
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio — A Meigs County firefighter has died this week, after sustaining injuries in a rollover crash last year. According to the U.S. First Responders Association, Kevin Dailey of Middleport passed away Tuesday. He was a long-serving member of the community and was the former fire chief in Richland Township near Lancaster. Dailey was also an instructor at Hocking College.
Rhonda Darlene Downs, 64
Rhonda D. Downs, 64, of Chillicothe, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 12, 1958 in Wellston, OH to Harold (Suzanne) Cline and Gloria Daft Cline, who survive. Also surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Kimberly Smallridge; a step-daughter, April (CJ) Adams; two grandchildren, Abby Malone and Erica Shepherd; a great-grandchild, Allen Shepherd; and a sister, Loretta Hansel; a sister-in-law, Pam Longlottd. She married John “Jay” R. Downs, who preceded her in death June 24, 2021.
Junesta D. Woods, 35
Junesta D. Woods, 35, of Chillicothe, passed 8:42 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residences unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1987, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Shelly Butterbaugh. On April 19, 2015, she married Robert R. Woods, both whom survive. In addition to her husband and mom, surviving are...
Samuel R. Garrett, 80
Samuel R. Garrett, 80, of Kingston, passed away on January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Circleville, the son of the late Leslie M. and Mary Belle (Lutz) Garrett. Sam united in marriage with Marilyn Sue (Brokaw) Garrett on July 6, 1963. Sam...
Fatal crash shuts down route 23 in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — At least one person was killed Saturday night after a serious crash along route 23. Both directions of route 23 were shut down near Radcliffe Road in Pickaway County at around 11:30 p.m. after law enforcement said a crossover SUV and pickup truck in what was believed to be a wrong-way crash. At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was flown by medical helicopter. Others were transported to the local hospital by ambulance.
