Kansas teen arrested after his mother is found dead at Canton home, KBI says

A Kansas teen has been arrested in the killing of his mother.

Hayden C. Lance was arrested Monday night on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of his mother, Briana Lance, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood.

Police were called around 3:30 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive person at a home in Canton, a town of just over 600 people about 13 miles east of McPherson. Officers found the 52-year-old dead in the backyard with “signs of injury and trauma,” Underwood said in a news release.

The woman’s 18-year-old son was arrested about two hours later and booked into McPherson County Jail. The news release says formal charges are pending.