Georgia Senate Republicans reveal their legislative agenda
Georgia Senate Republicans announced an agenda for this year’s legislative session Thursday that combines proposals recommended by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp with some of the Senate’s own initiatives. Like the governor, the Senate Republican Caucus says they will focus on the economy, education, health care and public safety....
Georgia Democrats criticize Kemp over teacher raises
Democratic lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly say that Governor Brian Kemp’s proposal to raise teacher wages not enough. State Senator Elena Parent of Atlanta gave the Democratic response to Kemp’s annual state of the state address. "I'm pleased that the governor's budget proposal includes a $2000 wage...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents
Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
Kemp recognizes UGA student in State of the State address
In the State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the return of full tuition coverage to HOPE Scholarship and Grant awards and acknowledged a University of Georgia Student who has benefited from the program. “Oba Samaye is a HOPE Scholarship student at our National-Championship-winning University of...
Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana
As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
Democrats respond to Gov. Kemp’s 2023 State of the State Address
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Democrats responded to Kemp’s first state of the state address on Wednesday and called the status quo of education “unsustainable and harmful.” Democratic state Sen. Harold Jones called for more mental health consolers, ESL educators, administrative personnel, and social workers to be hired in addition to front-line teachers. “Teachers alone cannot and should not shoulder all this burden on their own,” Jones said.
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Democratic state lawmakers file bill to dismantle Georgia's abortion law
Georgia House and Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced identical bills to the Georgia General Assembly that would repeal the state’s “Heartbeat law” and protect reproductive freedom under state law. Georgia’s controversial abortion law prohibits most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually around six weeks...
Ga Dept of Human Services Receives Approval to Renew Simplified Process for Seniors Applying for SNAP
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday the approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Who Can Receive One of the $350 Inflation Relief Checks?
Uncashed inflation relief cheques in the amount of $350, distributed to low-income individuals in late September, are sitting in mailboxes across Georgia. Out of the total $1 billion paid out, $235 million remains unclaimed because of problems with client IDs or inaccessibility to cards. Help With Money in Georgia. On...
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
State regulators approve new medical cannabis rules
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission has approved a set of rules for testing, inspecting and distribution of the medical marijuana. Those rules are one of the last hurdles before registered patients would finally have a legal way to purchase the medicine. Its use has been allowed by state law since 2015.
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
DHS warns Georgians of SNAP phishing scam
ATLANTA – The DHS is warning Georgians of a SNAP benefits phishing scam to steal EBT card numbers and PINS from customers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud.
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Who will receive direct payments soon?
In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
