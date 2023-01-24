ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI

Tyre Nichols death: Protesters gather in several U.S. cities

In the minutes after Memphis released four videos showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols, protesters took to the streets in cities across the United States to protest the violent actions seen in the video. Update 9:58 p.m. Jan. 27:. Protesters in Memphis shut down Interstate 55, blocking traffic between Tennesee...
MEMPHIS, TN

