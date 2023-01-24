ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after threatening attorney online

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man who allegedly posted threatening messages on Facebook about an attorney is facing a new charge. Jeffery Goebel is charged with disorderly conduct and the threat of terrorism. The Webster County Attorney's Office provided screenshots of posts made by Goebel. The posts...
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death

EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
EMMETSBURG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death

(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
EMMETSBURG, IA
WOWT

1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
more1049.com

Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
ANKENY, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Coffee Shop Opening Saturday

New businesses are getting set to open around the former mall area and that includes one that offers people a caffeine fix. Stella’s Coffee Bar is set to open this Saturday in Fort Dodge. The former mobile coffee business is setting up shop next to Brown’s Shoe Fit in...
FORT DODGE, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

