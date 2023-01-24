ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU music program gives people a second chance to learn their favorite instrument

By Rae Sherman
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwL4s_0kPZCpv000

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Everyone is a beginner at some point in their life.

The MSU Community Music School recognizes that, as they just started their Monday night adult ensemble program.

The program — called New Horizons — includes a variety of adults.

It’s designed for those who want to learn or relearn to play a band instrument.

Additionally, it gives members the opportunity to play alongside others who also love music.

According to the school’s website , the program offers a relaxed and fun learning environment and provides multiple performances to the community each semester.

The band has played at Virgin Hills, Sparrow Hospital and retirement communities in the Lansing area.

They have played at various events and parades in the past.

“I think it’s amazing; not only just musically rewarding, it’s socially rewarding. For the older population, it really gives them something new to do — they have formed friendships,” New Horizons founding director Patti Kroth said.

Kroth said she has seen friendships that have lasted a lifetime. Even a marriage came to be from the program.

New Horizons was originally designed for beginners, such as John Fishbeck.

Fishbeck joined the band in 2016, after retiring from MSU. He wanted to learn how to play the saxophone.

While playing the saxophone turned out to be a far more challenging task than he originally anticipated, Fishbeck, who started playing at 67 years old, is now getting to the point where feels competent with the instrument.

“I’ve always taken things I am interested in; that I want to learn about and this is my last hurrah. Learning to play music has been a very exciting and rewarding challenge for me,” Fishbeck said.

