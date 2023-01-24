ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Starliner on track for first crewed flight in April of 2023

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In just a few months, NASA will launch two astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station as part of its Commercial Crew Program.

NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will fly aboard Starliner and dock with the International space station while performing several tests of critical systems before returning to earth.

The capsule is scheduled to launch sometime in April of 2023 aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will be to test the capabilities of the Starliner system before beginning regular crew flights to the ISS.

On Jan 19, the crew and service modules of the CST-100 Starliner were connected at Boeing’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center.

Starliner is the first human-rated spacecraft to be entirely manufactured in Central Florida.

