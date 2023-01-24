Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.

2 DAYS AGO