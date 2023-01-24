Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTP
Call it a renaissance. Call it a revolution. Call it a new dawn. Call it a golden age of sports car racing. However you want to frame it, there’s no question that the LMDh formula, convergence between IMSA, ACO and FIA, and parity with the Hypercar platform are an exciting new beginning.
racer.com
Racing on TV, January 27-29
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
racer.com
Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal
Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac announcement led to statements from Mohammed Ben Sulayem that moved the limelight onto the battle between governing body and commercial rights holder, and away from the proposed entry itself.
racer.com
FREE DIGITAL MAGAZINE! RACER’s 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship preview
Get ready for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with your FREE digital season preview magazine from RACER. With stunning images from some of the best photographers in sports car racing, plus insight from RACER’s own IMSA experts, Marshall Pruett and Richard S. James, it’s the perfect way to get up to racing speed before the Rolex 24 At Daytona goes green.
racer.com
Elliott to run Daytona Truck Series race
McAnally Hilgemann Racing has tapped NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to pilot the team’s No. 35 entry in the season-opening Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona. Gates Hydraulics and NAPA will sponsor the effort. Elliott is helping the organization as primary driver Jake Garcia is not old enough to run the superspeedway race and will take over the truck after his 18th birthday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 3).
racer.com
Herta eager to help Wickens get back to racing in IndyCar with hand controls
Bryan Herta has wanted to run Robert Wickens in an Indy car since the two began working together last year with the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai TCR program in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series. On his end, Wickens has been searching for years to find the funding to outfit...
racer.com
Stewart-Haas extends Briscoe deal
Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension to remain the driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang. The exact length of the new deal was not disclosed. Briscoe is entering his third season with the organization and comes off a year where he won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway and made the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
racer.com
Auer hospitalized with lumbar fractures after Daytona practice crash
Lucas Auer, driver of the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, has been admitted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach after sustaining lumbar fractures in an accident on Thursday near the end of the first official IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.
racer.com
Download the Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide
Andy Blackmore’s official IMSA Spotter Guide is available for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Now in its 15th year, the Spotter Guide includes illustrations of each car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, as well as Michelin Pilot Challenge to make it easier for those following the race.
racer.com
Alfa Romeo gets new title partner as PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri
The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has signed what it calls a “record-breaking” title partnership with Stake, as its former title partner PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri. Predominantly a crypto casino and sports betting platform, Stake is described as one of the “world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands” by Sauber, as it joins on a multi-year partnership. In the first year it will serve as co-title sponsor alongside Alfa Romeo, with the Italian car brand’s deal ending at the end of 2023.
racer.com
Porsche takes charge in Rolex 24 At Daytona night practice
Matt Campbell led the led the sole night practice of the Rolex 24 at Daytona for Porsche, a crucial session for many teams as they try to nail down their setups, scrub in tires and, for many, get their drivers the laps of night driving required for Bronze-rated drivers as well as Silver-rated Rolex 24 rookies.
racer.com
‘So many drivers today have forgotten why they got into racing, but Kyle Busch hasn’t’ - Childress
The early union of Richard Childress and Kyle Busch is off to a good start as the NASCAR Cup Series champion owner and the two-time champion driver continue to get to know each other. Earlier this month, Busch participated in the Goodyear tire test at Circuit of The Americas. Busch...
racer.com
Zilisch wins Daytona Mazda MX-5 Cup pole
Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) scored $80,000 from Mazda for his run to last year’s Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Rookie of the Year. He got his 2023 season off to a fast start by taking the pole for Thursday’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
racer.com
GTP 101: The Acura ARX-06’s internal combustion engine
3D-printed exhaust outlets? An air-to-water intercooler placed inside the turbocharger plenum? Acura’s IndyCar-bred ARX-06 engine is unlike anything found in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class, and thanks to Honda Performance Development, RACER was taken on a tour of the 670hp 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor ahead of its competition debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
racer.com
IndyCar completes successful first track test of 2024-spec hybrid
The NTT IndyCar Series’ revised 2024 hybrid engine package recently completed its first track test at Sebring International Raceway. Although the series and its manufacturers would not disclose details about the first outing for the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and the new MAHLE-designed supercapacitor-based energy recovery system, RACER understands a Honda-powered 2.2L car was the first to run with the ERS unit installed, just as the American arm of the Japanese brand did late last year with the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor that was originally intended to be deployed in 2024.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Oliver Solberg
Last week Oliver Solberg competed in the Monte Carlo Rally, where he and his new Monster Energy Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 performed well in the mountains. “We finished the Rallye Monte Carlo with a win on the Cole de Turini Piwerstage!” he wrote on Facebook. “It’s been a fantastic rally for us – winning 10 out of 18 stages and feeling good in the car, it’s positive for the future.”
racer.com
Andersson to stay with Abt Cupra for 2023 Extreme E season
Abt Cupra will retain Klara Andersson for the upcoming third season of Extreme E after she impressed during two stand-in appearances at the end of last year. Andersson was drafted in late-on to replace Jutta Kleinschmidt at the Copper X Prix in Chile after the 2001 Dakar Rally winner was injured during practice. There she went on to help Nasser Al-Attiyah to the team’s first podium of the year, before the pair won the season finale in Uruguay, making 22-year-old Andersson the series’ youngest race winner in the process.
racer.com
IndyCar, NBC confirm 2023 broadcast schedule
NBC Sports and IndyCar today announced the race broadcast start times for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series. The first seven races of the season will air on NBC and Peacock, starting on the streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 5, at noon ET, and concluding with the new Detroit street circuit on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. ET.
racer.com
Rolex 24 at Daytona Friday news and notes
Ganassi paces final practice session for GTP teams. IMSA had a short, 20-minute practice Friday evening — for GTP teams only — to allow them to have one final shakedown before the start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Saturday. Six cars ventured out during the session, including both Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillacs, the two BMW M Team RLL cars and both Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s. Others, like the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac, found no issues in the midday session and chose to sit it out. Renger van der Zande posted the quick time of 1m36.742s in the No. 01 Cadillac.
Comments / 0