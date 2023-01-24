ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 10

candycane
4d ago

We Democrats are turning Portland into a Hollywood zombie movie studio. We have the location and wild eyed zombies. Now we need a director with a bullet proof vest.

Reply(1)
3
Dave Schleiger
4d ago

why not set up Antifa shops ,? that would fill many vacancies. They run downtown anyway.

Reply
6
Lynn Hayes
4d ago

I believe that downtown Portland would be far better off with the office workers returning to their jobs in office. Down town Portland is dieing a slow death

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November. A ramp-up in homelessness, trash and crime have been apparent throughout most of Portland throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
PORTLAND, OR
theregistryps.com

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Takes 12,339 Square Feet in Downtown Portland Development

PORTLAND, Ore. – January 24, 2023 – The 11W partnership of Downtown Development Group (the Goodman family) and Investment firm Cresset Partners are excited to announce the signing of a 12,339 SF lease with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (“Orrick”). Orrick, a leading international law firm, will be relocating from the Brewery Blocks in Portland’s Pearl District. The long-term lease is in excess of 10 years.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy