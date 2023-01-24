Read full article on original website
candycane
4d ago
We Democrats are turning Portland into a Hollywood zombie movie studio. We have the location and wild eyed zombies. Now we need a director with a bullet proof vest.
Dave Schleiger
4d ago
why not set up Antifa shops ,? that would fill many vacancies. They run downtown anyway.
Lynn Hayes
4d ago
I believe that downtown Portland would be far better off with the office workers returning to their jobs in office. Down town Portland is dieing a slow death
kptv.com
Businesses at heart of 2020 downtown Portland protests struggle to bounce back
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Being in business for 40 years in downtown Portland, Saadi Nikoo got used to a steady stream of customers from all over the country and overseas too. But since COVID-19 and damaging riots in 2020 and 2021, he said those numbers just aren’t the same.
Portland city laborers rally outside Portland City Hall ahead of planned strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, dozens of members of LiUNA Laborers' Local 483 joined together at a rally on Saturday, outside Portland City Hall, after the city and the union failed to agree to new contract terms after 10 months of negotiations. "We're here...
Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November. A ramp-up in homelessness, trash and crime have been apparent throughout most of Portland throughout...
'Mass Casitas' modular homes on display as part of possible housing solution
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2 is the result of six weeks’ construction work: a half-dozen prototype modular homes designed to be efficient to build and cost-effective. “We can do this and we can do this very quickly,” said Ernesto...
Hundreds of Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers to strike next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 600 Portland workers in the wastewater, parks and transportation fields plan to strike next week after failing to agree with the city on a new contract. In preparation, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration which allows the city to hire replacement workers...
kptv.com
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
Portland protesters march over death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland Friday night hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.
Gunderson plans to lay off 101 when it closes Portland railcar factory
Railcar manufacturer Gunderson plans to begin laying off 101 employees in March as it shuts down production at its site in Northwest Portland. The Greenbrier Cos., the Lake Oswego company that owns Gunderson, attributed the layoffs to “a slowdown in business” in a notice Wednesday to Portland political leaders.
KGW
Metzler Park in Estacada is a wallflower of amazing outdoor spaces
ESTACADA, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Clackamas County's Metzler Park. Off the beaten path, this is a great space for disc golfers to play the new course, and for families to explore and enjoy. Nestled in the Cascade foothills of Estacada, sits...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 27-29
PORTLAND, Ore. — Brace yourselves, Portland is heading for another round of cold weather and possible snow flurries this weekend. Regardless, events are still happening in and around the Portland metro area. This weekend Portlanders can expect the return of a beer fest in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood, an all-inclusive comedy show, West Coast rapper YG, the start of Portland's "Dumpling Week," and much more.
Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
theregistryps.com
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Takes 12,339 Square Feet in Downtown Portland Development
PORTLAND, Ore. – January 24, 2023 – The 11W partnership of Downtown Development Group (the Goodman family) and Investment firm Cresset Partners are excited to announce the signing of a 12,339 SF lease with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (“Orrick”). Orrick, a leading international law firm, will be relocating from the Brewery Blocks in Portland’s Pearl District. The long-term lease is in excess of 10 years.
'I was actually humiliated': Jury awards $1M to Portland woman discriminated against
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A jury in Multnomah County awarded a Portland woman $1 million in damages this week in a case of racial discrimination after she said a gas station attendant in Beaverton refused to fill up her car, telling her "I don't serve Black people." Although it's...
Portland, Multnomah County making plans for warming shelters ahead of predicted frigid temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Multnomah County officials are making plans to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures early next week, although specific locations had not yet been announced as of early Friday afternoon. If conditions are cold but dry, the threshold for opening shelters is when...
WWEEK
An Apartment Developer Decries Permitting and Public Safety Woes in Lents
Address: 9243 SE Holgate St. In August 2018, when “pandemic” was still just a crossword puzzle answer, Bob Foglio, a developer and real estate agent from Gladstone, bought a tear-down in Lents. The ramshackle home just east of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate was beyond repair. But for...
