Fairfax County’s lone remaining taxi operator requests easing of rules that ‘age out’ vehicles

tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
tysonsreporter.com
Mental health services, pedestrian safety and police retention are top Fairfax County priorities in 2023
Fairfax County’s top priorities for 2023 will be increasing mental health services, boosting police retention, addressing commercial office vacancies, and improving pedestrian safety, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says. Adequately addressing those needs, though, requires more financial help and local authority from Virginia’s General Assembly, he told FFXnow...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna poised to reduce pickleball availability at Glyndon Park due to noise complaints
The nationwide face-off between pickleball enthusiasts and homeowners has arrived in the Town of Vienna. In the hopes of quieting resident noise complaints, the town council is set to vote on Monday (Jan. 30) to reduce pickleball play to three days per week at the courts in Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street NE).
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Woman Killed in Mantua House Fire Identified — “86-year-old Crista Mensh was identified on Wednesday as the fatality from a house fire that fire crews believe originated from a natural Christmas tree…Total damages of the home cost over $615,000, Fairfax County fire confirmed.” [ABC7]. Suspects in...
13-vehicle crash on I-95 causes road block, significant delays in Spotsylvania County
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Spotsylvania County.
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
WJLA
Va. troopers search for driver involved in I-95 pursuit, crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for the driver involved in a pursuit in Prince William County early Tuesday morning, according to the agency. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 Kia Soul that was...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzling over $400K
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
