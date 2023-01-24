ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

COVID-19: Brewster School District Asks Hochul Not To Mandate Vaccine For Students

By Ben Crnic
 4 days ago
The Brewster Central School District is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to not mandate COVID-19 vaccines in public schools. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Katja Fuhlert

A school district in the Hudson Valley has sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asking her not to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for public school students.

The letter, sent on Monday, Jan. 23 by the Brewster Central School District's Board of Education in Putnam County, was sent in the wake of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that the COVID vaccine be received by all children younger than 18.

School officials also recognized that there may be proposed legislation that would mandate the vaccine for all New York public school students.

"We support a parent's right to make medical decisions for their children regarding COVID-19," the Board said in the letter, adding that the requirement would divide the community and "divert the attention and focus of our administrators, teachers, and staff away from student learning."

The letter also states that the school district was able to run continuously without interruption for COVID-related reasons through both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

"Brewster Central School District continues to be committed to ensuring that we provide our students and staff with a safe school environment," the Board of Education said in the letter.

Comments / 10

Darren Richards
4d ago

I see tens of thousands New York students being home schooled if this happens

Reply(2)
6
FUCK BIDEN HARRIS and HOCHUL
3d ago

Hochul doesn't own everything or anyone you don't have to get vaccinated constitution rights we the people not we the government

Reply
2
