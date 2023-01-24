ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings

As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You

At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...

