137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
MotorTrend Magazine
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
techxplore.com
A person-shaped robot that can liquify and escape jail, all with the power of magnets
Inspired by sea cucumbers, engineers have designed miniature robots that rapidly and reversibly shift between liquid and solid states. On top of being able to shape-shift, the robots are magnetic and can conduct electricity. The researchers put the robots through an obstacle course of mobility and shape-morphing tests. Their study was published January 25 in the journal Matter.
Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?
We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
Gizmodo
We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium
Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades. But the future isn’t set in stone. The U.S. may need...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Cabot to invest in component for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries
Cabot Corporation plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in its Pampa, Texas facility to be used in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. The US government announced numerous grants and loans to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, helping the country on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050. This includes $8.1 billion in grants and $25 billion of loans specifically to produce low or zero-emission vehicles or batteries.
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techxplore.com
New electrode design for lithium-ion batteries that improves performance
Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM) has announced the development of the design and process technology for the world's first battery electrode that significantly improves the performance and stability of batteries used in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles. A joint research team led by principal...
UK Car Production Falls 10% In 2022; EVs See Strong Performance
Annual U.K. car production fell 9.8% to 775,014 units in 2022 as global chip shortages, and structural changes depress output. The data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) indicated that production in 2022 was 40% less than pre-pandemic in 2019. The main reasons for the depressed...
notebookcheck.net
3D-printed solid-state EV battery maker Sakuu signs up Porsche to build its Gigafactories
One of the more innovative companies in the 3D-printing space - Sakuu (former KeraCel) - has managed to sign up a Porsche subsidiary to design its future Gigafactories for lithium-metal and solid-state electric vehicle batteries. Porsche Consulting has experience in formulating the designs of automotive production facilities and recently turned its focus to battery Gigafactories that can churn out cells in the GWh capacity range. The effort "focuses on modern battery technologies, efficient production processes, and the right sites and scaling for sustainable production," tips Porsche.
techxplore.com
Ultrasonic sensors can safeguard residential gas lines
A team of UBC Okanagan researchers is investigating a new method to monitor underground gas pipelines with high-tech sensors that can make it easier to find weaknesses, discrepancies and even a diversion in residential natural gas lines. While there has been considerable research into diagnosis methods for steel pipes such...
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Daily Northwestern
NU researchers develop highly efficient tandem solar cell including perovskite material
Each rainbow features the full range of the electromagnetic spectrum, including wavelengths from red to violet and beyond. But, these wavelengths can present an obstacle for scientists working to harness energy from the sun. In response to this challenge, Northwestern researchers have co-developed a “perovskite tandem” solar cell that can...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a DIY Battery Voltage Tester
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most batteries don’t tell you how much juice they have left from the outside. A battery voltage tester is a simple tool that enables you to test the remaining potential energy inside your batteries, but how do you build a device like this? Join us as we build three different battery testers that work with single-use and rechargeable batteries.
OilPrice.com
Scientists Invent Hydrogen Producing Solar Cell
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne chemical engineers have invented a solar-powered artificial leaf, built on a novel electrode which is transparent and porous. The artificial leaf is capable of harvesting water from the atmosphere for conversion into hydrogen fuel. The semiconductor-based technology is scalable and easy to prepare.
techxplore.com
Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift
The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. With a push to get more electricity from solar...
teslarati.com
Honda to enter battery market with new ‘high capacity’ cells in joint venture
Honda has announced that it will be working to co-develop “high capacity and high output” lithium-ion batteries via a joint venture with Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa. Automakers globally have quickly begun to realize over the past 2-3 years that having a dependable battery supply and potentially their own battery design can allow for a better product, more dependable production, and reduced cost. Honda will be doing both of those things via its newest partnership with battery maker GS Yuasa, resulting in a joint venture being formed by the end of this year.
