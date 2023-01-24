ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
campussafetymagazine.com

Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety

PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

‘The secret is everyone cares’ – 100%, 100%, 97%, 93%: Four KCSD high schools boast 2022 grad rates above 93%

100%, 100%, 97%, 93%: Four KCSD high schools boast 2022 grad rates above 93%. Four high schools in the Klamath County School District boasted graduation rates above 93 percent in 2022 and two of those – Lost River Junior/Senior High School and Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School – had perfect graduation rates of 100 percent.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area

The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

PACIFIC POWER INSTALLING CONDUIT ON DAHLIA STREET- BETWEEN AMOND ST & N ELDORADO BLVD

KLAMATH FALLS, OR – Beginning on January 30, 2023, T3 Electrical & Construction will be doing work for Pacific Power to do direct boring along Dahlia St between Almond St and N Eldorado Blvd. Traffic Control, including flaggers, will be in place during construction hours. Crews will be working during both daytime and nighttime hours. Please take caution when traveling through construction areas. Construction expected from January 30 – February 3.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Carrie Underwood to headline in Rogue Music Festival

CENTRAL POINT- 8-time Grammy winner, Carrie Underwood is set to perform in the Rogue Music Festival!. The Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced the first-ever Rogue Music Festival, presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, announcing Eric Church leading the way as the Friday night headlining artist June 16th. Thursday,...
Klamath Alerts

PLANNING COMMISSION TO DISCUSS PROPOSED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE UPDATES – SHORT TERM RENTALS

January 19, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or group of people for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case

On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin

U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
CHILOQUIN, OR
Klamath Alerts

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls

On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy