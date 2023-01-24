Read full article on original website
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
‘The secret is everyone cares’ – 100%, 100%, 97%, 93%: Four KCSD high schools boast 2022 grad rates above 93%
100%, 100%, 97%, 93%: Four KCSD high schools boast 2022 grad rates above 93%. Four high schools in the Klamath County School District boasted graduation rates above 93 percent in 2022 and two of those – Lost River Junior/Senior High School and Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School – had perfect graduation rates of 100 percent.
Three-way partnership to provide KCC on-campus child care services
KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College (KCC), Klamath County, and the Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) have established an agreement to provide child care services on the KCC campus. Utilizing KCC’s building 1, OCDC has established facilities for Oregon pre-K Head Start preschool child daycare with priority for children...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area
The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
PACIFIC POWER INSTALLING CONDUIT ON DAHLIA STREET- BETWEEN AMOND ST & N ELDORADO BLVD
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – Beginning on January 30, 2023, T3 Electrical & Construction will be doing work for Pacific Power to do direct boring along Dahlia St between Almond St and N Eldorado Blvd. Traffic Control, including flaggers, will be in place during construction hours. Crews will be working during both daytime and nighttime hours. Please take caution when traveling through construction areas. Construction expected from January 30 – February 3.
Klamath County Property Transfer Makes Way for Mental Health Care Expansion
January 27, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16 bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center.
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
KCC adds surgical technician program via Sky Lakes partnership
KLAMATH FALLS — To address a growing need for skilled surgical assistants, Klamath Community College (KCC) and Sky Lakes Medical Center are partnering to develop a Surgical Technician program at KCC. With a planned launch in 2024, the program will provide surgical technologist curriculum accredited by a national organization...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
KDRV
Carrie Underwood to headline in Rogue Music Festival
CENTRAL POINT- 8-time Grammy winner, Carrie Underwood is set to perform in the Rogue Music Festival!. The Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced the first-ever Rogue Music Festival, presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, announcing Eric Church leading the way as the Friday night headlining artist June 16th. Thursday,...
PLANNING COMMISSION TO DISCUSS PROPOSED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE UPDATES – SHORT TERM RENTALS
January 19, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or group of people for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
Mazama senior earns spot, attends leadership challenge academy
Program attracts students from around the world; encourages pursuit of STEM careers. A Mazama High School senior spent a week this fall immersed in hands-on simulations and leadership training at the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. As part of the five-day camp, Alex Lehman...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
OIT Campus Will Be Closed January 3rd
Due to a water supply issue, the Oregon Tech Klamath Falls campus will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Additional information has been emailed to Klamath Falls students and employees.
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
Two Klamath Falls Methamphetamine Dealers Sentenced to Prison
On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill (52 years old) pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Jason Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for 66 months. Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initially arrested Jason Gaskill...
