Stafford, VA

The Scholarship King
4d ago

Congratulations Mr. Diggs. He helped me get through the most challenging things in high school many years ago. Now thanks to him (& many others who had confidence in me) I'm becoming a teacher myself.

WUSA9

'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School

ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE

Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE. From the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:. During the January 12th, 2023 Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) meeting, the board reviewed and recommended funding for the Round 5 projects of SMART SCALE. SMART SCALE is Virginia’s main competitive...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WBTM

New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
Inside Nova

Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat

Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old

DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday. Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community

It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
VIRGINIA STATE

