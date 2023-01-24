Read full article on original website
The Scholarship King
4d ago
Congratulations Mr. Diggs. He helped me get through the most challenging things in high school many years ago. Now thanks to him (& many others who had confidence in me) I'm becoming a teacher myself.
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
WLBT
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
'Virtual school is no substitute' | Parents frustrated over HVAC issues closing Taylor Elementary School
ARLINGTON, Va. — After three days of closures and virtual learning due to an HVAC issue, parents at an Arlington County elementary school are expressing frustrations. Taylor Elementary School, which serves 527 students in pre-K through fifth grade, was forced to close Monday and Tuesday due to there being no power or heat in the building stemming from the HVAC issue. On Tuesday, the school notified the community that if the issue could not be resolved, virtual learning would be conducted Wednesday, which was indeed what happened. The school system followed up with instructions on how to "prepare for virtual instruction."
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
fredericksburg.today
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE. From the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:. During the January 12th, 2023 Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) meeting, the board reviewed and recommended funding for the Round 5 projects of SMART SCALE. SMART SCALE is Virginia’s main competitive...
WBTM
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction
The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Inside Nova
Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat
Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old
DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday. Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 12 localities
Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Teacher’s assistant arrested after alleged assault in Prince William County preschool
DUMFRIES, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a teacher’s assistant after an alleged assault in a Prince William County preschool center on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries to investigate the alleged assault, which happened on Tuesday. They said that a 5-year-old boy and the accused were in the […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
2nd mental examination ordered in trial of missing Virginia boy's father
As the one-year anniversary of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's disappearance nears, the boy's father, Cory Bigsby, appeared in court Friday.
fox5dc.com
Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community
It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
