Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New Haven

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven.

New Haven police responded to the area after a motorist called 911 and reported that he had struck a female in the roadway, said Capt. Rose Bell, of the New Haven Police.

Officers and EMTs located the woman in the roadway, unconscious and suffering from significant injuries, Bell said.

An ambulance rushed the woman to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bell said the motorist told officers he did not see the woman in the roadway but felt the impact.

The New Haven Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is handling the case.

Investigators will be scrutinizing several witness statements and attempting to locate video surveillance systems in the area that may have captured the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to call police at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

4d ago

This is happening a lot more since the state encouraged people to believe they don’t have to use a crosswalk and have the right away regardless of where they cross.

