Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WOUB
Alexander Lady Spartans fall short to Coal Grove Hornets
COAL GROVE, OHIO– Alexander, still searching for their elusive first win, traveled down to Coal Grove for a TVC-OVC battle. They showed flashes throughout the duration of the game, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as they fell to the Hornets 47-24. A slow start to the game for...
WOUB
Athens Boys Bulldogs come away with confident win over River Valley
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After two non-conference losses, the Athens Bulldogs (4-11, 3-3) returned to familiar territory, playing against the River Valley Raiders (1-15, 0-7) at home after three road contests. The Bulldogs were able to come out on top confidently with a final score of 51-36. Athens came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding River Valley to only two. Senior shooting guard, Nathan Shadik, set the tone early with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
WOUB
Alexander Lady Spartans hold on for their first win over Vinton County 49-45
Alexander, Ohio (WOUB) – Following a loss at Coal Grove Saturday, the Alexander Spartans returned home to face off against the Vinton County Vikings. The Spartans were able to maintain their first win of the season by a score of 49-45. As soon as tip off occurred it was...
WOUB
A career-high 31 points from Dwight Wilson III leads Ohio in 88-76 win over Western Michigan
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Ohio Bobcats looked to start up a win streak after their highest scoring game of 2023 against Central Michigan, in its way stood the Broncos of Western Michigan. The game started and ended with Dwight Wilson III. He dropped a career-high 31 points and...
WOUB
Waterford Wildcats boys roll by with win over Southern Tornadoes.
The Waterford Wildcats are back in the Cooper as they were looking to end their 2-game losing streak against the Southern Tornadoes. The last time they met, Waterford dominated the game winning 60-19. For the Wildcats, the shots started out slow in the first quarter as both teams were struggling...
WOUB
Eastern Eagles boys fly high with pivotal win over South Gallia
CROWN CITY (WOUB)– New week, new look, and these aren’t the same old Eagles. Eastern rolled into Crown City and left with a 51-46 win over South Gallia that sends a clear message to the rest of the TVC as the playoffs approach – don’t mess with us.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
WSAZ
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The commute to Huntington, West Virginia Friday morning came to a standstill in parts of Lawrence County, Ohio due to an accident and icy bridge conditions. Dispatchers in Lawrence County 911 said a car accident near the on-ramp to the 17th Street bridge on Rt...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
Times Gazette
Cook gets 15-20 years in prison
WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
WOUB
Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Jan. 28
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Terra Era. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. “Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/ Dr. Art Cromwell”. Saturday’s program will curate an eclectic historiography of Chicago Jazz from the inception of Jazz recordings and broadcast circulation (1920s). At this juncture, Chicago was becoming a repository of this new form of instrumentalized Blues. A distinctive “Chicago style.”
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
WTAP
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
thepostathens.com
Local schools still experiencing substitute shortages
Three local school districts—Athens City School District, Alexander Local School District and Meigs Local School District—have been experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. The school districts have been noticing the pattern for at least three years. Although COVID-19 impacted the number of substitutes entering classrooms, a shortage of...
Farm and Dairy
Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.
From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Two Arrested in Trafficking in Drugs
Drug raid in Athens leads to arrests
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — In a bust led by the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force on January 24th, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Williams Road in Athens. Charles H. Gall III, 33, was found in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug-related charges. The search also led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, money, and evidence of drug trafficking. Gall and another male, Waylon P. Troy, 30, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and having weapons while under disability.
WHIZ
ODOT Battling Winter’s Blast
Snow is falling around Southeastern Ohio to start our Wednesday morning. It will cause problems for those that are traveling. Currently we have several counties under a level one snow emergency. Those counties include:. Muskingum. Licking. Coshocton. A level one means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow....
Ohio University police searching for alleged campus attacker
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking the public for assistance in an investigation of an alleged attack on a woman. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note under a Residence Assistant’s […]
WOUB
88 new COVID-19 cases reported in Athens County from Jan. 20-26
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 19,566 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 88 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Jan. 26, 2023. According to ODH data, the cases...
