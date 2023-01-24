ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures

By Ken Mammarella
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFSYn_0kPZA8Ym00

“Secret Delaware” is the second book written by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge.

A border marker buried under a manhole, a fiberglass presidential candidate and lots and lots of lima beans are some of the “weird, wonderful and obscure” elements that define Delaware in a new book.

“Secret Delaware” is the second book written together by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, a married couple who have lived or worked in all three counties.

Secret Delaware

They visited most of the sites, wrote all the words and took most of the photos in their journey from the first entry (the arts in Arden) to the last (one of only three art conservation programs in America).

It is a fascinating book, worthy of the collection of any fan of the First State.

That praise is not because this reporter’s work appears at least three times among the sources. It is because of how many interesting facts and figures – fun stuff not known to all natives – are packed into each two-page entry: the narrative, a photo or two, if-you-go info and a related factoid to start (or stop) a conversation.

Secret Delaware : A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is the 53rd book in a series about regional secrets from Reedy Press and is a followup to “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” their 2020 travel guide for Reedy Press.

Kipp and Shortridge’s next book is about “lost Delaware.”

“Secret Delaware” is “dedicated to the journalists – the writers of the first draft of history.”

Searching for info

For both books, they searched their memories, the internet and newspapers.com.

It helped that when they were reporters for The News Journal, they wrote about some of the topics — “We know that they were reliable stories and had great information,” Shortridge said —  and they have worked with many of the other writers cited.

Shortridge was born in Boston and grew up in Laurel. He also worked for the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Delaware State Housing Authority and Sussex County Vocational Technical School District.

He now owns a résumé writing business and works for Hook PR & Marketing in Milton.

Kipp was born in Cincinnati and moved to Delaware in 2006 to work for The News Journal. She also worked for the University of Pennsylvania and St. Joseph’s University and now works for the Philadelphia Bar Association.

Howard Pyle’s images of pirates is author Daniel Shortridge’s favorite Delaware secrets.

85 insights into Delaware

When asked to select a single highlight each from the 85 in the book, Kipp chose the story of Emily P. Bissell, who in 1907 printed the first Christmas Seals. She convinced the post office to let her sell the stamps in the lobby, raising 10 times the $300 that her cousin needed for his tuberculosis clinic.

Shortridge chose how Wilmington illustrator Howard Pyle a century ago created the modern image of pirates, later pirated (sorry) by Disney. Shortridge also recalled the Pyle pirate paintings that used to grace the children’s room of the Laurel library

STILL STANDING: A liquor store is the last site in operation at Tri State Mall

The book characteristically offers more: Pyle drew the second Christmas Seals stamp, and he also created the modern “look” of Robin Hood, Pilgrims and Revolutionary war soldiers.

And for some closure about the items mentioned in the first paragraph:

  • The border marker under the manhole is part of the famed Mason-Dixon line from the 1760s, since buried under a highway turn lane near Newark.
  • The fiberglass presidential candidate is Miles, the 46-foot-tall Dover Downs mascot.
  • And Delaware’s lima beans represent a third of the nation’s crop, nurtured by the state’s moderate temperatures and high humidity.

“Secret Delaware” is available at the Bethany Beach Books, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach and the Hockessin BookShelf, plus Delaware libraries.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Seal season in Delaware may see some changes moving forward

Seal season starts in Delaware in the winter, and last year the MERR Institute, responsible for seal monitoring and rescue, had 185 reported sightings. Delaware’s seal population is migratory, but in the last decade MERR has been monitoring an emerging colony of seals. Rather than seals being born in...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Town Square LIVE News

2 lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge to close for 4 months

Two lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey will be closed from early February through near the end of May for rehabilitating the 72-year-old bridge. The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which owns and operates the bridge, warns drivers to expect delays, particularly during rush hour and peak weekend travel times. Delays could be bad. A repainting project ... Read More
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Construction exec: Mini-Bond will hurt non-union, minorities

A Delaware construction executive says that Senate Bill 35, scheduled to be heard today in the House  will effectively block non-union contractors from state contracts. Edward J. Capodanno, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Delaware says a bill to add 17 projects to this year’s Bond and Capital Improvements funding, will hurt the more than 500 members ABC represents. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is set to receive a new safety measure

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is going ahead with plans to build a new Ship Collision Protection System for the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The new system will protect the tower structure of the bridge in the event that a ship loses control and causes a collision. Delaware River and...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy