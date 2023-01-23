Coming to terms with what changes – and why – through the course of promotions and increased responsibilities — Once upon a time, I rode a truck. I would respond with my guys and lead from the front, making quick decisions on the fireground or in the middle of a highway at 3 a.m. We would train and work out, always pushing each other and making one another better for the next run. I would give the advice, and the crew actually listened. The knowledge I had was the knowledge they wanted. I used to be a good company officer.

1 DAY AGO