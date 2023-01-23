ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
msn.com

Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room

A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
msn.com

My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.

My daughter, Anya, had always been very healthy. She was the child with perfect attendance who didn't shed a tear when running into kindergarten on her first day. But Anya began vomiting regularly when she started second grade. She had no fever and no other symptoms. At first, it was once a week, usually around bedtime. She would throw up and then be perfectly fine after she was done — happy as a clam.
FireRescue1

New guide on the benefits of cooperative purchasing for fire-rescue service leaders released

STAPLES, Minn., — Buying products like fire apparatus and personal protective equipment is part of a fire-rescue chief’s job, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to do. The How-to Guide to Cooperative Purchasing for Fire-Rescue Service Leaders aims to shine a light on how cooperative purchasing—a well-established government procurement tool designed to save time and money while giving buyers more flexibility and choice—can specifically help those in the fire-rescue service.
KANSAS STATE
FireRescue1

‘I used to be a good company officer’

Coming to terms with what changes – and why – through the course of promotions and increased responsibilities — Once upon a time, I rode a truck. I would respond with my guys and lead from the front, making quick decisions on the fireground or in the middle of a highway at 3 a.m. We would train and work out, always pushing each other and making one another better for the next run. I would give the advice, and the crew actually listened. The knowledge I had was the knowledge they wanted. I used to be a good company officer.
FireRescue1

Video: Mass. responders use drone camera, ATV to rescue hiker

UPTON, Mass. — Police in Upton used a drone camera to find an injured hiker in a wooded conservation area on Tuesday. The Upton Police Department published drone footage of the rescue effort, which involved firefighters and emergency medical service personnel, along with mutual aid partners from Hopkinton, Hopedale and Grafton, according to the Upton police.
UPTON, MA

