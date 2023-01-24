Read full article on original website
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time periodCJ CoombsHarrison County, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Several Thousand Dollars Raised to Help Pay Mount Ayr Student Lunch Accounts
LAMONI, IA – Over $2,000 has been raised to help pay for Mount Ayr student’s school lunches. Abbey Hoffman of Lamoni began raising funds after a Facbook post said sack lunches would be served to students who owed more than $5 on their lunch account. Donations poured in,...
Delos O. Soehren
Turney, Missouri- Delos O’Deane Soehren, 87, passed away January 25, 2023. Born August 19, 1935 in Scranton, North Dakota, he was the son of Henry and Helen (Gunther) Soehren. Del joined the United States Air Force and served in both the Korean War and Vietnam War, where he flew...
Elmer Eugene Devine
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, of Clearmont, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Maryville Living Center. Elmer was born on September 19, 1930 in Howell County Missouri to Tom and Bertha Devine. He was a longtime member of Clearmont United Methodist Church until end of church in 2019. and became a member of Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. He was a former Scout Master Boy Scout Troop 177, member Tribe Mic-O-Say, member of Hoisting and Portable Engineers Local 101 and retired from Loch Sand & Construction in 1994.
Northwest Search Committee Names Finalists In Presidential Search
Northwest Missouri State University has announced the names which have been identified by the search committee to be finalists to become Northwest’s 11th university president. The finalists include Dr. Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. David Jones, the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management...
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Thursday Scoreboard
12pm East Buchanan vs South Harrison girls championship. 1:30 Gallatin vs Lafayette County boys championship. 6:30 East Harrison vs North Harrison boys consolation. 2pm Platte Valley vs West Platte girls championship. 3:30 Platte Valley vs West Platte boys championship. Meadville Tournament. Girls. Thursday Schedule-semis. Girls. Mercer 48 Linn County 39.
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Gerald “Jerry” Dwight Burress
Memorial service for 89-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Dwight Burress of Hamilton will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Church of Christ, Hamilton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. www.bramfuneralservices.com.
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions
A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Bearcats Split With UN-K; Mo West Splits With Ft. Hays
The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s basketball teams went to Nebraska-Keraney last night and came away splitting the double header, with the women’s squad falling by just one point and the men cruising to another big win. With more, here’s the voice of the Bearcats John...
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
