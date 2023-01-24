Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the TournamentToby HazlewoodPalm Beach, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Reese Witherspoon Once Lived in This Rustic Malibu Farmhouse. Now It Can Be Yours for $8 Million.
There are several perks to snagging this Malibu ranch. For starters, it comes with its own Airstream and is steps away from one of the world’s most famous beaches. Plus, you’d be living in the home where Reese Witherspoon used to hang her hat. The actress originally bought this Southern California compound, aptly named Zuma Farms, in 2019. Though, she decided to offload it just one year later, reported Dirt. Now, that same property has found its way back onto the market, but this time the seller is real-estate heiress Meg Haney. If you’re willing to fork over $8 million, the celeb-loved...
Elvis Presley’s Incredible Honeymoon ‘House of Tomorrow’ Sells for $5.65 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
The stunningly futuristic Palm Springs estate where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu spent their honeymoon recently sold, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind estate that truly deserves its "House of Tomorrow" nickname. Presley and his new wife honeymooned in high style at the luxury property in California, which renowned architect William...
This $7.5 Million Marshall Lewis-Designed LA Manse Just Hit the Market for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years
When does architecture become art? In the case of one sculptural Los Angeles manse that just hit the market, it’s when a home looks something like this. The artist-designed abode was custom-built by the late Marshall Lewis, who was best known as a world-class painter before becoming a renowned architect. Located in the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the property spans a whopping 5,000 square feet and offers up five bedrooms, five baths, an attached studio and a three-car garage. According to agent Alexandra Pfeifer of Sotheby’s International Realty, the sellers have owned the roughly 14,000-square-foot lot since the ‘60s. However, the property’s...
These are the richest models in the world
GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo
No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill store
Goodwill may be one of the last places where anyone could possibly find an ancient and priceless Roman bust. But, that is exactly what happened to one woman, Laura Young, who was also an art collector.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Transforms into Marilyn Monroe with a Platinum-Blonde Bob
Bella Hadid's latest hair transformation has us seeing double. Today, the supermodel debuted a curly, platinum bob via a sweet video posted to her Instagram account. In the clip, Hadid—who wears a white tank top and beige low-waisted trousers—sprays hairspray into her new 'do, which swaps her signature chocolate brown locks for tight tousled curls in bleach blonde, a look reminiscent of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
I found a 60-year drawing for just $10 while thrifting – it is expected to sell for $75,000
IN the 1960s, a New Yorker walked into his favorite thrift store and purchased a drawing worth way more than he realized. Originally priced at $12, the New Yorker, Michel Kleinbaum, ended up buying a drawing for $9.75 due to a sale the shop was having. Nearly six decades later,...
