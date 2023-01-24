There are several perks to snagging this Malibu ranch. For starters, it comes with its own Airstream and is steps away from one of the world’s most famous beaches. Plus, you’d be living in the home where Reese Witherspoon used to hang her hat. The actress originally bought this Southern California compound, aptly named Zuma Farms, in 2019. Though, she decided to offload it just one year later, reported Dirt. Now, that same property has found its way back onto the market, but this time the seller is real-estate heiress Meg Haney. If you’re willing to fork over $8 million, the celeb-loved...

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO