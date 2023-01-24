ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber and City host Infrastructure Summit

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Local business leaders gathered today to discuss ways to best utilize infrastructure investment funding coming from the federal and state governments.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber and the City of Binghamton partnered on a Community Building Series presentation focused on the State of our Infrastructure.

Mayor Jared Kraham discussed some of the projects the city has underway, along with his administration’s commitment to repairing roads and bolstering the water and sewer systems.

Paul Zuber is the Executive Vice President of The Business Council of New York State.

He says these projects not only create jobs in the near term, they attract and retain businesses in our area.

“Sometimes we have that battle with the legislature to make sure they understand that sometimes you’re missing the point. Sometimes it’s not always the sexy political issue which is most important but sometimes it’s the meat and potatoes, infrastructure and workforce development.”

Zuber says workforce development is a key challenge throughout the state.

He suggests bolstering pathways to technology for high school students.

Zuber says today’s economy still offers plenty of middle class wages without a 4 year college degree.

He also says local and state governments need to work quickly to get infrastructure funding out the door before it’s impact is lessened by inflation or the possibility of a recession.

