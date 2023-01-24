Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities

Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish Schools dismissing early on Tuesday due to weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish School District announced that they would dismiss school early on Tuesday due to the weather and the risk of high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 p.m. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today
Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
wgno.com
Tornado Warning in effect for select parishes until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
We continue to monitor the storm heading east through Louisiana toward the Amite area of Tangipahoa Parish from the west. The west-central area of the parish remains under a Tornado Warning until 11:15 p.m. Other areas now under the warning include:. Jefferson Parish. St. Charles Parish. St. Tammany Parish. Southwest...
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
houmatimes.com
Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents
A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish. The temporary...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons dunk past Gators in district win
Riley is a South Lafourche High School Senior. She is a member of National Honor's Society, Yearbook and Multimedia Productions. She loves photography and reading in her spare time.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - January 26, 2023
There were several arrests in Lafourche Parish on January 26, 2023.
lafourchegazette.com
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for January 27, 2023
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19. Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana has been reported missing. According to authorities, Robert was last seen and heard from by his family on January 19.
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
theadvocate.com
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck
At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpon boys' top Ellender; Lady Patriots win girls' match
The South Lafourche boys' soccer team got a 1-0 win over Ellender on Friday night at South Terrebonne, bettering their playoff positioning. The Tarpon girls' fell 4-0 in the opening match of the night. See photos of the contests online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a...
wbrz.com
Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler
BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene. According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
lafourchegazette.com
Tarpons roll to 1-0 in district with blowout win
South Lafourche boys’ basketball coach Brody Williams challenged his team on Friday to take on a “faceless opponent.”. The Tarpons were facing 1-win South Terrebonne and Williams’ challenge was for his team to play with effort and fire, despite being heavily favored to win. They responded and...
Comments / 0