Arizona State

AEW News: Bryan Danielson Honored by Brain Injury Alliance, Athena Brawls With Yuka Sakazaki Adam Cole Speed Runs Super Mario Bros.

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)

Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
411mania.com

Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately

Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
411mania.com

Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More

The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
411mania.com

Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com

Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys

AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, this is it. The full on go home show for the Royal Rumble which takes place tomorrow. This is episode of Smackdown is the WWE’s last chance to convince you to watch, and after last years Rumble sucked out loud they need a good one this time around. The tag team tournament continues this week with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking on Hit Row, please don’t let it go long, and the much better on paper Legado del Fantasma taking on Imperium. Karrion Kross will battle Rey Mysterio in a bout I’m rather interested in, and Kevin Owens looks to build momentum going into his uWu title shot at the Rumble when he meets Solo Sikoa. Might be as good a time as any to get that first loss on Sikoa’s record, he can still be the badass enforcer but if they run that streak too much the weight of it might limit his options. Brock Lesnar will be here, because reasons, or at least he’s been advertised. A bunch of Rumble related shenanigans will likely take place as well. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com

Mickie James On Staying Loyal To Impact, Reflects On Feud With Deonna Purrazzo

Mickie James is a loyal member of the Impact Wrestling roster, and she recently talked about the company being her “home” and more. James spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and you can check out a couple more highlights below, per Fightful:. On staying loyal to Impact: “I...
411mania.com

UPDATED: WWE Confirms More Participants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

UPDATE: During the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, WWE confirmed several new participants for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. It confirms all nine previously reported names, as well as confirms Xavier Woods is no longer in the match. There are four spots left in the match. Original: PWInsider reports that...
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue

Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had over a million viewers for the first time since October, with ratings also up. The show had 1,003,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating (421,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a look at each individual quarter-hour.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble

– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
411mania.com

RJ City On How He Began Working For AEW, Wants to Face Bow Wow

RJ City is the host of Hey! (EW) on AEW’s YouTube channel, and he recently discussed how he began working with the company and more. City spoke with Digital Spy for a new interview and discussed working with Tony Khan, how his call-out of Bow Wow on the show may have led to the rapper’s interactions with Jade Cargill and more. You can check out some highlights below:

