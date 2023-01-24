Read full article on original website
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Crocker Park Ice Festival, Monsters hockey, Totally Rad Vintage Fest
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
WKYC
A Celebration of Smiles!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke about how dental implants can help you fall back in love with your smile! Sponsored by: Oral Design Cleveland.
Orchids Forever set to open Saturday at Cleveland Botanical Garden
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for a way to escape the winter blues in Northeast Ohio?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. This weekend, the Cleveland Botanical Garden is opening Orchids Forever, which features "vibrant...
Greater Cleveland Aquarium offers indoor fun during cold winter months
CLEVELAND — Winter has officially arrived in Northeast Ohio. Wind, frigid temperatures and of course, snow. Those conditions aren't the most ideal for outdoor fun unless you're heading to your nearest sled hill or the toboggan chutes. But if you're someone who enjoys having fun and being warm, the...
Akron residents, environmental organization file lawsuit to stop city's White Pond development sale
AKRON, Ohio — Just over a month after the controversial White Pond development plan was narrowly approved by Akron City Council, a group of residents have teamed up with a non-profit organization to try to stop the deal in court. LEAD for Pollinators, along with several homeowners who live...
Memphis Avenue Bridge in Cuyahoga County scheduled to open Monday
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has announced that the Memphis Avenue Bridge in Brooklyn is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
WKYC
Mission Possible: CWRU makes impact at most influential tech event in the world
CLEVELAND — CES has become the most influential tech event in the world. The super-sized trade show was held in Las Vegas in January. Among the tech brands you would expect to see on the show floor, Cleveland’s own CASE Western Reserve University showed off businesses started by students and faculty.
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
WKYC
Cleveland weather: Rain moves in overnight
Rainy and soggy second half to the weekend. Frigid temperatures next week.
WKYC
Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 27, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we...
Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren calls for expedition of police reform after traffic stop goes viral
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is calling for police reform in the city after a video went viral this week of a confrontation between officers and a driver that happened in September 2022. On Friday night, Mayor Seren sent a letter to residents saying that...
3 questions: Akron RubberDucks announcer talks baseball and broadcasting with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — Marrco LaNave is the Lead Broadcaster for the Akron RubberDucks minor league baseball team, having been doing doing play-by-play for the Guardians' Double-A affiliate since 2018. He recently stopped stopped by the I Promise School for an interview with student reporter Preston Thompson. LaNave spoke about...
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Videos show a huge fight after a Cleveland Heights high school basketball game, Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video shows a huge fight where two police officers got punched after a high school basket game,...
Fan Expo Cleveland to feature 'The Office' cast, Christina Ricci and more as celebrity guests this March
CLEVELAND — "Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming." That's how organizers describe what to expect at Fan Expo Cleveland 2023 -- which is coming to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland for three days from March 24 - 26. Fan Expo Cleveland -- formerly...
WATCH: Video released of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck being stolen in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has released new surveillance video from a car theft incident that happened on Jan. 14. Five vehicles, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram pickup truck, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership earlier this month. Video from the incident can be watched in the media player at the top of this story as well as on our YouTube page.
Cleveland Heights High School puts 'additional protocols' in place for Friday night basketball game after large fight erupts
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New protocols were put in place for the latest home basketball game Friday night at Cleveland Heights High School. These changes came after a large fight with at least 50 people erupted in the school’s parking lot earlier this week following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball game. Authorities say two police officers were assaulted during the incident and two teens were hurt.
Bedford, University Hospitals hoping to 'work collaboratively' regarding future of city's medical center
BEDFORD, Ohio — Emergency services at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center shut down in August of last year. The city then filed a restraining order to try and prevent the closure, and since then, both sides have been in conversations through the court system. "It's just a little encouraging...
Goodyear announces 500 layoffs globally amid cost-saving actions
AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear has announced a reduction of approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally, which the company says is roughly 500 jobs. Goodyear tells 3News this includes approximately 90 layoffs in Akron, which is where the company is headquartered. The "planned rationalization and workforce reorganization" was announced...
41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home
ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
