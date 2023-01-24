ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A Celebration of Smiles!

CLEVELAND, OH
WATCH: Video released of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck being stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has released new surveillance video from a car theft incident that happened on Jan. 14. Five vehicles, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram pickup truck, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership earlier this month. Video from the incident can be watched in the media player at the top of this story as well as on our YouTube page.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland Heights High School puts 'additional protocols' in place for Friday night basketball game after large fight erupts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New protocols were put in place for the latest home basketball game Friday night at Cleveland Heights High School. These changes came after a large fight with at least 50 people erupted in the school’s parking lot earlier this week following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball game. Authorities say two police officers were assaulted during the incident and two teens were hurt.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Goodyear announces 500 layoffs globally amid cost-saving actions

AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear has announced a reduction of approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally, which the company says is roughly 500 jobs. Goodyear tells 3News this includes approximately 90 layoffs in Akron, which is where the company is headquartered. The "planned rationalization and workforce reorganization" was announced...
AKRON, OH
41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

