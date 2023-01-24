Read full article on original website
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Watch Manuel Gardner Fernandes turn The Last of Us theme into an ambient two-hand tapping fretboard exercise
The German virtuoso swapped the original's nylon-string for his Ibanez AZ electric to reinvent the haunting theme in his own signature style. Earlier this month, HBO’s The Last of Us TV series – an adaptation of the popular game – debuted after much anticipation, and viewers tuning in to the first episode were welcomed into the show’s universe with a particularly haunting opening theme song.
Metallica will use movie theaters to host a “worldwide” listening party for 72 Seasons
The band will give the record a global premiere the night before its full release on April 13. Metallica have announced plans for a global premiere of their forthcoming album 72 Seasons that will see the band hosting surround sound listening parties in movie theaters on April 13 – the night before its release.
John Mayer announces North American acoustic solo tour
The Sob Rock singer-songwriter will temporarily hang up his PRS Silver Sky signature guitar for his Martin acoustic, with which he'll revisit old tracks and test-drive new material. John Mayer has announced a tour of North America for later this year, but there’s a twist: he’ll be doing the whole...
Watch Kayla Kent nail the solo to Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon – the first metal song she ever heard
Kent's first experience with metal came thanks to a free Guitar Hero rip-off, but she wasn't even allowed to listen to heavy guitar music until a certain age. Kayla Kent is fast becoming something of a shredder-to-watch for metal fans, with the Kramer-wielding electric guitar player captivating audiences with a range of stellar six-string performances, covering the likes of Pantera, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth and more.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Loretta Lynn Had a Sweet 3-Word Reply When Dan Rather Offered Her a Clean ‘Hanky’
Loretta Lynn had a sweet three-word reply to journalist Dan Rather when he offered her a clean handkerchief for her runny nose during an interview.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
George Harrison Said the 1970s Destroyed Most of the Innovative People of the 1960s
George Harrison said the 1970s destroyed most of the innovative people of the 1960s. The decade also destroyed artists.
