Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Manuel Gardner Fernandes turn The Last of Us theme into an ambient two-hand tapping fretboard exercise

The German virtuoso swapped the original's nylon-string for his Ibanez AZ electric to reinvent the haunting theme in his own signature style. Earlier this month, HBO’s The Last of Us TV series – an adaptation of the popular game – debuted after much anticipation, and viewers tuning in to the first episode were welcomed into the show’s universe with a particularly haunting opening theme song.
Guitar World Magazine

John Mayer announces North American acoustic solo tour

The Sob Rock singer-songwriter will temporarily hang up his PRS Silver Sky signature guitar for his Martin acoustic, with which he'll revisit old tracks and test-drive new material. John Mayer has announced a tour of North America for later this year, but there’s a twist: he’ll be doing the whole...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Kayla Kent nail the solo to Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon – the first metal song she ever heard

Kent's first experience with metal came thanks to a free Guitar Hero rip-off, but she wasn't even allowed to listen to heavy guitar music until a certain age. Kayla Kent is fast becoming something of a shredder-to-watch for metal fans, with the Kramer-wielding electric guitar player captivating audiences with a range of stellar six-string performances, covering the likes of Pantera, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth and more.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

