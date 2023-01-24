ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
techxplore.com

Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. With a push to get more electricity from solar...
techxplore.com

Study proposes profitable ways to repurpose industrial waste

There is money to be made—and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions—by finding a second life for the potato peels, fried dough particles, cheese whey and other industrial food-processing waste products that routinely end up in landfills, according to new research. Scientists have taken the first step at...
techxplore.com

Temperature-sensing building material changes color to save energy

Researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) have designed a chameleon-like building material that changes its infrared color—and how much heat it absorbs or emits—based on the outside temperature. On hot days, the material can emit up to 92 percent of the infrared heat it contains, helping cool the inside of a building. On colder days, however, the material emits just 7 percent of its infrared, helping keep a building warm.
CHICAGO, IL
Phys.org

Mathematicians prove the existence of hidden attractors in an electrical circuit

Scientists from St Petersburg University and the Kotelnikov Institute of Radioengineering and Electronics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IRE RAS), together with Professor Leon Chua from the University of California, Berkeley, have demonstrated experimentally the existence of hidden attractors—points in the basins of attraction in a simple electrical circuit.
Washington Examiner

California is scrambling to fix its anti-nuclear mistake

California Democrats are just now realizing that they have made a huge mistake in energy policy, and reality is once again rubbing their noses in it. This time, reality takes the form of federal regulators, who have spiked the state’s attempt to fast-track the extension of the life of its last nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
techxplore.com

Hydrogen blending as a pathway toward US decarbonization

The U.S. natural gas infrastructure is expansive, providing service for 32% of the nation's energy consumption in 2021. To reduce the emissions from natural gas service, blending hydrogen into natural gas pipelines could prove to be a promising, cost-effective pathway. It would not only use existing natural gas infrastructure but also serve key end users where electrification is uneconomic.
wealthinsidermag.com

Living With Climate Change: Gas-stove ban: As U.S. moves closer to action, cooks want to know, ‘What’s the real risk?’

The U.S. as a whole could be edging nearer to a ban on gas stoves, if the interest of a federal consumer safety agency is any indication. The agency is reviewing gas stoves and range tops, opening a comment period for now, a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News in a recent interview. Attention on these appliances has increased in the wake of new studies of respiratory and certain cancer risks linked to their use, as well as research on their contribution to global warming from the greenhouse gases that the combustion of natural gas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
techxplore.com

Research team demonstrates anisotropic explosive properties in key weapon safety study

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists and engineers led a multi-institutional team in executing a series of high explosives tests that successfully demonstrated fundamental principles of anisotropy, a possible enabler for improved weapon and munition safety. Working under snowy and frigid conditions on Idaho's Snake River Plain, a 13-member team...
techxplore.com

Risk management framework aims to improve trustworthiness of artificial intelligence

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released its Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0), a guidance document for voluntary use by organizations designing, developing, deploying or using AI systems to help manage the many risks of AI technologies. The AI RMF...
teslarati.com

Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil

After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
VIRGINIA STATE
techxplore.com

Rethinking a waste product of the timber processing industry

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (MPICI) has investigated how the natural properties of native tree bark can be used to create a standardized product for long-term use without the addition of adhesives. In doing so, they have created bark panels by peeling and drying via hot pressing, which could be used in interior design or furniture and packaging, for example, through industrial production.
techxplore.com

Salt-rejecting microchannels help make seawater drinkable using the power of the sun

A solar distillation device can purify brine from reverse osmosis plants with over 10 percent salinity, as well as water taken directly from the Red Sea. The technology offers double the freshwater production rate of existing salt-rejection solar stills. Inspired by the floating solar still in "The Life of Pi"...
techxplore.com

Harvesting big energy from small movement

Since the ancient Greeks, humankind has known that if you bring two things into contact, a small amount of electricity is created. One example is that we can rub a balloon with our hair and generate enough electricity to stick it to the ceiling. The same principle has been applied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy