Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift
The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. With a push to get more electricity from solar...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Democrats, eco groups take aim at other home appliances amid gas stove debate
Democrats and the Biden administration are taking aim at regular every-day appliances in their broader electrification and climate push amid the ongoing debate over gas stoves.
Study proposes profitable ways to repurpose industrial waste
There is money to be made—and potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions—by finding a second life for the potato peels, fried dough particles, cheese whey and other industrial food-processing waste products that routinely end up in landfills, according to new research. Scientists have taken the first step at...
Temperature-sensing building material changes color to save energy
Researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) have designed a chameleon-like building material that changes its infrared color—and how much heat it absorbs or emits—based on the outside temperature. On hot days, the material can emit up to 92 percent of the infrared heat it contains, helping cool the inside of a building. On colder days, however, the material emits just 7 percent of its infrared, helping keep a building warm.
Mathematicians prove the existence of hidden attractors in an electrical circuit
Scientists from St Petersburg University and the Kotelnikov Institute of Radioengineering and Electronics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IRE RAS), together with Professor Leon Chua from the University of California, Berkeley, have demonstrated experimentally the existence of hidden attractors—points in the basins of attraction in a simple electrical circuit.
Washington Examiner
California is scrambling to fix its anti-nuclear mistake
California Democrats are just now realizing that they have made a huge mistake in energy policy, and reality is once again rubbing their noses in it. This time, reality takes the form of federal regulators, who have spiked the state’s attempt to fast-track the extension of the life of its last nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Philosophers have studied 'counterfactuals' for decades. Will they help us unlock the mysteries of AI?
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being rolled out all around the world to help make decisions in our lives, whether it's loan decisions by banks, medical diagnoses, or US law enforcement predicting a criminal's likelihood of re-offending. Yet many AI systems are black boxes: no one understands how they work. This...
Hydrogen blending as a pathway toward US decarbonization
The U.S. natural gas infrastructure is expansive, providing service for 32% of the nation's energy consumption in 2021. To reduce the emissions from natural gas service, blending hydrogen into natural gas pipelines could prove to be a promising, cost-effective pathway. It would not only use existing natural gas infrastructure but also serve key end users where electrification is uneconomic.
wealthinsidermag.com
Living With Climate Change: Gas-stove ban: As U.S. moves closer to action, cooks want to know, ‘What’s the real risk?’
The U.S. as a whole could be edging nearer to a ban on gas stoves, if the interest of a federal consumer safety agency is any indication. The agency is reviewing gas stoves and range tops, opening a comment period for now, a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News in a recent interview. Attention on these appliances has increased in the wake of new studies of respiratory and certain cancer risks linked to their use, as well as research on their contribution to global warming from the greenhouse gases that the combustion of natural gas.
Research team demonstrates anisotropic explosive properties in key weapon safety study
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists and engineers led a multi-institutional team in executing a series of high explosives tests that successfully demonstrated fundamental principles of anisotropy, a possible enabler for improved weapon and munition safety. Working under snowy and frigid conditions on Idaho's Snake River Plain, a 13-member team...
Risk management framework aims to improve trustworthiness of artificial intelligence
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released its Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0), a guidance document for voluntary use by organizations designing, developing, deploying or using AI systems to help manage the many risks of AI technologies. The AI RMF...
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
Coating provides radiation barrier for perovskites in space, protection from elements on Earth
An ultrathin protective coating proves sufficient to protect a perovskite solar cell from the harmful effects of space and harden it against environmental factors on Earth, according to newly published research from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The NREL research was done for the Air...
Rethinking a waste product of the timber processing industry
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (MPICI) has investigated how the natural properties of native tree bark can be used to create a standardized product for long-term use without the addition of adhesives. In doing so, they have created bark panels by peeling and drying via hot pressing, which could be used in interior design or furniture and packaging, for example, through industrial production.
Terminator-liked robot liquefies to escape a cage and then reforms into its original shape
A robot with Terminator-like capabilities has been revealed in a new video. The robot is placed in a cage, liquifies to escape and then reforms to its original solid structure on the other side.
Salt-rejecting microchannels help make seawater drinkable using the power of the sun
A solar distillation device can purify brine from reverse osmosis plants with over 10 percent salinity, as well as water taken directly from the Red Sea. The technology offers double the freshwater production rate of existing salt-rejection solar stills. Inspired by the floating solar still in "The Life of Pi"...
Harvesting big energy from small movement
Since the ancient Greeks, humankind has known that if you bring two things into contact, a small amount of electricity is created. One example is that we can rub a balloon with our hair and generate enough electricity to stick it to the ceiling. The same principle has been applied...
'Our Rules Must Be Complied With': UN Regulator Warns Elon Musk to Regulate Speech on Twitter or Face Sanctions
The European Union Commissioner for Values and Transparency spoke to Euronews Next about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a viral social media post, saying, "So, our message was clear: We have rules that have to be complied with. Otherwise, there will be sanctions."
